Prep basketball roundup: Servite comes up short in bid to end Trinity League losing streak

Servite coach Matt Kanne with his top players at Trinity League preseason media day. The Friars haven’t won a league game since the 2019-20 season.

Servite’s basketball team has been desperately trying to stop going 0-10 in Trinity League play. For five straight seasons over 50 consecutive games, the Friars have kept losing. They lost their first league game this season, so they entered Friday’s game against Orange Lutheran with a 51-game Trinity League losing streak.

First-year coach Matt Kanne, a Servite graduate, made it clear before the game the Friars intended to “win at all costs.”

The game went back and forth. Orange Lutheran led at halftime by three points. Servite led by three points after three quarters. Then the score was tied. Then Servite fell behind by four points with three minutes left.

In the end, Orange Lutheran pulled away to secure an 84-73 victory. Josh King had 24 points for Orange Lutheran.

Servite hasn’t won a league game since Feb. 6, 2020, in an overtime win over Orange Lutheran. The Friars are 17-7 overall and 0-2 in league. Orange Lutheran improved to 15-6 and 1-1.

Santa Margarita 70, JSerra 67: Rodney Westmoreland made a three at the buzzer to deliver the Trinity League victory for Santa Margarita. Jaden Bailes had tied it for JSerra with a three. Drew Anderson scored 23 points for Santa Margarita.

Palisades 90, Westchester 54: Jack Levey had the game of his life, making 11 of 13 shots from three-point range and finishing with 40 points for Palisades.

Fairfax 65, Hamilton 34: Jamari Marshall led the Lions with 13 points.

Birmingham 90, Chatsworth 53: Tekeio Phillips scored 30 points against his former team in the West Valley League win.

Narbonne 50, Carson 43: The Colts dropped the Marine League game despite 16 points from Mekhi Williams.

Los Alamitos 71, Edison 63: Tyler Lopez finished with 26 points for Los Alamitos. Derrick Johnson scored 31 points for Edison.

Walnut 72, Glendora 61: In a Palomares League upset, Jeremiah Vasquez scored 22 points for Walnut.

Redondo Union 94, Mira Costa 59: Devin Wright had 26 points, Chris Sanders 19 and Chace Holley 18 in a Bay League win.

San Clemente 88, San Juan Hills 66: Bryan Blake led San Clemente with 25 points. Garrett Brehmer had 30 points for San Juan Hills.

Tesoro 67, Dana Hills 38: Senior guard Max Draper scored 23 points for 20-3 Tesoro.

Oak Park 59, Camarillo 44: The Eagles improved to 4-0 in league play.

Bishop Montgomery 51, Bishop Amat 47: In a battle for first place in the Camino Real League, the Knights triumphed.

Girls basketball

Mater Dei 53, N.Y. Christ the King 39: Harmony Golightly scored 17 points for the Monarchs at the Hoophall Classic at Springfield College.

Long Island Lutheran (N.Y). 70, Sierra Canyon 60: The Traiblazers dropped to 18-2. Jerzy Robinson had 33 points and 12 rebounds in defeat. The South Carolina commit was 11 of 24 shooting.

Harvard-Westlake 50, Chaminade 29: Freshman Lucia Khamenia had 17 points for the Wolverines.

No. 2 Bishop McNamara (MD) def. no. 1 Ontario Christian (CA) 57-55 on a WILD final sequence!



5 ⭐️ junior Qandace Samuels got the game-winning bucket, completing a ten-point fourth quarter comeback 😳 @BMacLadyHoops pic.twitter.com/kVn2C8koZW — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) January 17, 2026

Maryland Bishop McNamara 57, Ontario Christian 55: The Lady Knights suffered their first defeat after 21 consecutive victories at the Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts. Kaleena Smith scored 25 points for Ontario Christian.

Troy 37, Sunny Hills 29: Freshman Rilynn Robinson had 14 points for the 15-7 Warriors.

Oaks Christian 73, Westlake 44: Presley Kushner led the way with 27 points.