Prep talk: Girls’ basketball in the spotlight on Saturday and Monday

Brentwood's Jessica Lieu, right, slides past Windward's Morgan Litt for a left-handed layup.
Brentwood’s Jessica Lieu puts up a shot against Windward’s Morgan Litt.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
There are one-day high school girls’ basketball events scheduled for Saturday and Monday that should produce good games involving top teams.

First up is an event at Mira Costa on Saturday. JSerra, Flintridge Prep, St. Anthony, Birmingham and Palisades lead the teams scheduled to play.

Then on Monday, Rosary in Fullerton will host eight games that includes Etiwanda, Sage Hill, Fairmont Prep and Brentwood.

Here’s Monday’s schedule:

9 a.m.: El Dorado vs. Pacifica Christian

10:30 a.m.: Yucaipa vs. Beckman

Noon: Rialto vs. Oak Hills

1:30 p.m.: Rosary vs. Mark Keppel

3 p.m.: Windward vs. Redondo Union

4:30 p.m.: Bishop Gorman vs. Sage Hill

6 p.m.: Etiwanda vs. Francis Parker

7:30 p.m.: Fairmont Prep vs. Brentwood

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

