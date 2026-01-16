Prep talk: Girls’ basketball in the spotlight on Saturday and Monday
There are one-day high school girls’ basketball events scheduled for Saturday and Monday that should produce good games involving top teams.
First up is an event at Mira Costa on Saturday. JSerra, Flintridge Prep, St. Anthony, Birmingham and Palisades lead the teams scheduled to play.
Then on Monday, Rosary in Fullerton will host eight games that includes Etiwanda, Sage Hill, Fairmont Prep and Brentwood.
Here’s Monday’s schedule:
9 a.m.: El Dorado vs. Pacifica Christian
10:30 a.m.: Yucaipa vs. Beckman
Noon: Rialto vs. Oak Hills
1:30 p.m.: Rosary vs. Mark Keppel
3 p.m.: Windward vs. Redondo Union
4:30 p.m.: Bishop Gorman vs. Sage Hill
6 p.m.: Etiwanda vs. Francis Parker
7:30 p.m.: Fairmont Prep vs. Brentwood
