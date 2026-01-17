Advertisement
Prep basketball: Brandon McCoy, Maxi Adams lead Sierra Canyon to win at Hoophall Classic

Stephan Karibyan of St. Francis goes to the basketball during an overtime loss to Los Alamitos.
By Eric Sondheimer
Sierra Canyon, ranked No. 1 in high school basketball in the Southland, traveled to Springfield College on Saturday for the Hoophall Classic and came away with a 75-58 win over Miami Columbus.

Brandon McCoy earned game MVP honors by scoring 24 points and collecting 10 rebounds. Maxi Adams also had 24 points.

Sierra Canyon (18-1) has an even bigger test coming on Wednesday in Mission League play when it faces defending champion Harvard-Westlake (21-2) in a home game that should be sold out quickly.

Fairfield (Conn.) Notre Dame Prep 72, Mater Dei 57: The Monarchs (14-9) were beaten at the Hoophall Classic.

Los Alamitos 73, St. Francis 70: The Griffins won in overtime behind Tyler Lopez, who had 25 points. Sophomore Cole Ragsdale scored 19 points for St. Francis, which played without 7-foot-4 Cherif Millogo (illness).

Damien 53, North Torrance 32: The surging Spartans improved to 20-4 behind Eli Garner, who scored 20 points on eight-for-12 shooting from the field.

Heritage Christian 68, St. Anthony 45: Dominic Loehle finished with 24 points and 10 assists for Heritage Christian.

Girls basketball

Brentwood 73, La Jolla Bishops 42: The Eagles received 21 points from Mikaella Kawahito in the win in San Diego.

South Torrance 53, St. Anthony 51: Laila Hughes of St. Anthony had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Birmingham 84, El Segundo 43: Kiara Wakabi had 21 points while Jaydin Walker 20 points and 11 rebounds for Birmingham.
