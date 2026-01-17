Advertisement
Prep talk: Sophomore guard Sho Evans is coming on fast for Cleveland

Sophomore guard Sho Evans of Cleveland poses for a photo along the sideline of the basketball court.
Sophomore guard Sho Evans of Cleveland.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Sho Evans of Cleveland High was thrown into the fire as a freshman guard last season.

“It was hard,” he said. “I was trying not to mess up.”

This season as a 6-foot-4 sophomore, you can see his growing confidence and calmness. He’s had a 39-point game and isn’t afraid to launch a three.

“I learned to play with confidence and take what the defense gives me,” he said.

The development of Evans gives Cleveland another offensive weapon to go with 6-8 center Sergine Deme and guards TJ Wansa and Charlie Adams.

Evans had 17 points on Wednesday in a win over Granada Hills. His first name comes from his Japanese roots.

The Dodgers have Shohei Ohtani, but Cleveland is happy to have its own Sho.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

