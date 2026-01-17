Prep talk: Sophomore guard Sho Evans is coming on fast for Cleveland
Sho Evans of Cleveland High was thrown into the fire as a freshman guard last season.
“It was hard,” he said. “I was trying not to mess up.”
This season as a 6-foot-4 sophomore, you can see his growing confidence and calmness. He’s had a 39-point game and isn’t afraid to launch a three.
“I learned to play with confidence and take what the defense gives me,” he said.
The development of Evans gives Cleveland another offensive weapon to go with 6-8 center Sergine Deme and guards TJ Wansa and Charlie Adams.
Evans had 17 points on Wednesday in a win over Granada Hills. His first name comes from his Japanese roots.
The Dodgers have Shohei Ohtani, but Cleveland is happy to have its own Sho.
