The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings

Notre Dame’s Josiah Nance, left, and St. Francis’ Cherif Millogo battle for position in the paint during a recent game.

A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 9.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. SIERRA CANYON (18-1): Showdown with Harvard-Westlake on Wednesday; 1

2. REDONDO UNION (20-3): Two big games for Devin Wright this weekend; 2

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (21-2): Showdown games vs. Sierra Canyon, Notre Dame, St. Francis; 5

4 ST. JOHN BOSCO (15-5): Christian Collins is having MVP season; 3

5. SANTA MARGARITA (21-3): Rodney Westmoreland buzzer beat defeats JSerra; 4

6. LA MIRADA (17-6): Gene Roebuck is consistent and good; 6

7. DAMIEN (21-4): Spartans are becoming dangerous top team; 7

8. CORONA DEL MAR (21-1): Getting tough to tag CDM with a second loss; 8

9. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (15-6): Knights get breakthrough win vs. St. Francis; 9

10. CORONA CENTENNIAL (20-5): Face Corona Santiago on Friday in big league matchup; 11

11. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (18-5): Freshman Will Conroy Jr. keeps delivering; 12

12. CRESPI (15-8): Celts looking at fifth place in Mission League; 10

13. CREAN LUTHERAN (17-6): 3-1 in tough Crestview League; 13

14. ETIWANDA (20-2): Good recovery week for Eagles; 14

15. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY (11-6): Face Newport Beach Pacifica Christian on Monday; 15

16. LOS ALAMITOS (14-7): Griffins gearing up for Corona del Mar rematch; 21

17. MATER DEI (14-9): Plays at St. John Bosco on Tuesday; 16

18. ST. FRANCIS (18-5): Golden Knights still need to get playoff spot; 17

19. JSERRA (14-10): Lions need some luck in close games; 18

20. MIRA COSTA (19-4): Put up fight for one half vs. Redondo Union; 19

21. ELSINORE (20-0): Twenty straight wins is pretty good; 20

22. INGLEWOOD (19-5): 50-point games becoming routine for Jason Crowe Jr.; 22

23. CROSSROADS (12-9): Evan Willis is back and so are Roadrunners; NR

24. BRENTWOOD (20-2): Good recovery after loss to Crossroads; 24

25. ARCADIA (18-4): Apaches dominating Pacific League; 25