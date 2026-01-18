The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings
A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 9.
Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week
1. SIERRA CANYON (18-1): Showdown with Harvard-Westlake on Wednesday; 1
2. REDONDO UNION (20-3): Two big games for Devin Wright this weekend; 2
3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (21-2): Showdown games vs. Sierra Canyon, Notre Dame, St. Francis; 5
4 ST. JOHN BOSCO (15-5): Christian Collins is having MVP season; 3
5. SANTA MARGARITA (21-3): Rodney Westmoreland buzzer beat defeats JSerra; 4
6. LA MIRADA (17-6): Gene Roebuck is consistent and good; 6
7. DAMIEN (21-4): Spartans are becoming dangerous top team; 7
8. CORONA DEL MAR (21-1): Getting tough to tag CDM with a second loss; 8
9. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (15-6): Knights get breakthrough win vs. St. Francis; 9
10. CORONA CENTENNIAL (20-5): Face Corona Santiago on Friday in big league matchup; 11
11. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (18-5): Freshman Will Conroy Jr. keeps delivering; 12
12. CRESPI (15-8): Celts looking at fifth place in Mission League; 10
13. CREAN LUTHERAN (17-6): 3-1 in tough Crestview League; 13
14. ETIWANDA (20-2): Good recovery week for Eagles; 14
15. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY (11-6): Face Newport Beach Pacifica Christian on Monday; 15
16. LOS ALAMITOS (14-7): Griffins gearing up for Corona del Mar rematch; 21
17. MATER DEI (14-9): Plays at St. John Bosco on Tuesday; 16
18. ST. FRANCIS (18-5): Golden Knights still need to get playoff spot; 17
19. JSERRA (14-10): Lions need some luck in close games; 18
20. MIRA COSTA (19-4): Put up fight for one half vs. Redondo Union; 19
21. ELSINORE (20-0): Twenty straight wins is pretty good; 20
22. INGLEWOOD (19-5): 50-point games becoming routine for Jason Crowe Jr.; 22
23. CROSSROADS (12-9): Evan Willis is back and so are Roadrunners; NR
24. BRENTWOOD (20-2): Good recovery after loss to Crossroads; 24
25. ARCADIA (18-4): Apaches dominating Pacific League; 25