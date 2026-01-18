Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: St. Francis standout golfer Jaden Soong meets 7-foot-4 classmate

St. Francis standout sophomore golfer Jaden Soong poses for a photo with 7-foot-4 classmate Cherif Millogo.
St. Francis standout sophomore golfer Jaden Soong hangs out with 7-foot-4 classmate Cherif Millogo.
(Chris Soong)
By Eric Sondheimer
They say “a picture is worth a thousand words,” so the photo of St. Francis standout golfer Jaden Soong and 7-foot-4 classmate Cherif Millogo might one day be worth thousands of dollars.

Soong, a sophomore, won the CIF state golf championship as a freshman. There’s little doubt he’s destined to be on the PGA Tour.

Jaden Soong poses for a photo with the Southern California Golf Assn. Amateur Championship winner's plaque.
Jaden Soong celebrates after winning the Southern California Golf Assn. Amateur Championship at Saticoy Club in Somis in 2024.
(SCGA)
Millogo, a junior, is a rising basketball prospect. USC just offered him a scholarship.

Millogo used to play soccer, so there’s little doubt Soong could teach him to play golf — if he could find clubs long enough for him.

Basketball coach Todd Wolfson, who’s 6-8, might be able to loan him his.

“One day I wish to be as tall as Cherif and as good in golf as Jaden is,” Wolfson said.

Soong is playing in junior tournaments right now and probably won’t join his high school team until March.

