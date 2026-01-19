Prep basketball roundup: Heritage Christian freshman Ty Lazenby makes eight threes
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
Heritage Christian’s group of young players are developing, and the team is suddenly making progress.
Freshman Ty Lazenby made eight threes and finished with 31 points in a 71-56 win over Crossroads at South Pasadena on Monday.
Sophomore Houston Rolle added 27 points. Shalen Sheppard had 17 points for Crossroads.
St. Francis 61, Brentwood 56: Despite missing 7-foot-4 Cherif Millogo, the Golden Knights prevailed behind Luke Paulus, who had 24 points.
St. Anthony 69, San Pedro 67: Trystan Butardo had the winning layup for St. Anthony. Bryce Jackson had 25 points and AJ Bobich scored 20 points for 17-5 San Pedro.
Oxnard 52, North Hollywood 46: Mikey Duran-Morales led Oxnard with 20 points.
Bishop Alemany 61, Mayfair 52: Tyler Vuille had 21 points for Alemany.
St. John Bosco 65, Miami Columbus 56: Christian Collins scored 24 points and had nine rebounds in the Hoophall Classic win.
California 80, Pioneer 52: Leonel Castro had 32 points for Pioneer.
Chaminade 63, Eagle Rock 47: The Eagles received 28 points from Dylan Moran.
Fairfax 63, Crenshaw 45: The Lions continued their improvement with a win over the Cougars. Chris Stokes scored 15 points.
Crespi 77, Maranatha 37: The Celts cruised to victory.
Damien 66, Palisades 55: Eli Garner led the Spartans with 19 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 62, San Gabriel Academy 60: Michael Noel had 19 points for the big league win.
Girls basketball
Sage Hill 88, Bishop Gorman 58: Kamdyn Klamberg finished with 28 points and Amalia Holguin added 27 points in a win at Rosary.
Redondo Union 79, Windward 61: Abby Zimmerman contributed 20 points for Redondo Union. Charis Rainey scored 36 points for Windward, including 11 of 12 free throws.
Etiwanda 71, Francis Parker 45: Arynn Finley scored 21 points and Chasity Rice added 18 points for Etiwanda.