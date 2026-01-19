Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep basketball roundup: Heritage Christian freshman Ty Lazenby makes eight threes

Heritage Christian freshman Ty Lazenby scored 31 points on Monday against Crossroads.
(Heritage Christian)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Heritage Christian’s group of young players are developing, and the team is suddenly making progress.

Freshman Ty Lazenby made eight threes and finished with 31 points in a 71-56 win over Crossroads at South Pasadena on Monday.

Sophomore Houston Rolle added 27 points. Shalen Sheppard had 17 points for Crossroads.

St. Francis 61, Brentwood 56: Despite missing 7-foot-4 Cherif Millogo, the Golden Knights prevailed behind Luke Paulus, who had 24 points.

Advertisement

St. Anthony 69, San Pedro 67: Trystan Butardo had the winning layup for St. Anthony. Bryce Jackson had 25 points and AJ Bobich scored 20 points for 17-5 San Pedro.

Oxnard 52, North Hollywood 46: Mikey Duran-Morales led Oxnard with 20 points.

Bishop Alemany 61, Mayfair 52: Tyler Vuille had 21 points for Alemany.

St. John Bosco 65, Miami Columbus 56: Christian Collins scored 24 points and had nine rebounds in the Hoophall Classic win.

California 80, Pioneer 52: Leonel Castro had 32 points for Pioneer.

Chaminade 63, Eagle Rock 47: The Eagles received 28 points from Dylan Moran.

Fairfax 63, Crenshaw 45: The Lions continued their improvement with a win over the Cougars. Chris Stokes scored 15 points.

Crespi 77, Maranatha 37: The Celts cruised to victory.

Damien 66, Palisades 55: Eli Garner led the Spartans with 19 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 62, San Gabriel Academy 60: Michael Noel had 19 points for the big league win.

Girls basketball

Sage Hill 88, Bishop Gorman 58: Kamdyn Klamberg finished with 28 points and Amalia Holguin added 27 points in a win at Rosary.

Advertisement

Redondo Union 79, Windward 61: Abby Zimmerman contributed 20 points for Redondo Union. Charis Rainey scored 36 points for Windward, including 11 of 12 free throws.

Etiwanda 71, Francis Parker 45: Arynn Finley scored 21 points and Chasity Rice added 18 points for Etiwanda.
High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement