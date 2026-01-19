Prep talk: Tennis star Alexander Coleman becomes basketball contributor for Brentwood

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

For two years, Alex Coleman of Brentwood has been the ringer you want on your pickup basketball team at the local park.

He’s one of the best tennis players in the Southland, but few knew he played basketball as a freshman. There were clues, though: He once went into the Brentwood School gym and dunked to soothe his nerves before singing in the jazz band.

One of the more intriguing basketball players is 6-5 Brentwood senior Alexander Coleman. He's a star tennis player who hasn't played since freshman year. Here he is dunking in 2024 before singing with the jazz band. He's become a key contributor. pic.twitter.com/ZqnqOMm6bb — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 17, 2026

Senior year came. He had his achieved his goal to get a college tennis offer from Macalester College in Minnesota, so he asked Brentwood basketball coach Ryan Bailey if he could join the team. Bailey agreed, and the 6-foot-5 Coleman is having the time of his life as a major contributor off the bench, using his athleticism and jumping ability to be a spark.

You can see how much he loves basketball by his enthusiasm on the court. The fact he hasn’t played organized ball since freshman year, just pickup games at his local park, is even more impressive.

He’s expected to be No. 1 in singles or doubles for Brentwood’s tennis team. And the way he blocks shots in basketball, don’t ever try to put a lob over his head on the tennis court. The ball will come back at you like it was shot out of a cannon.

Look out for more crowd-pleasing dunks from him this season.

