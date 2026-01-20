Prep talk: Junior Kevin Keshishyan is starring for 18-3 Los Altos

Kevin Keshishyan, a 6-foot-7 junior averaging 21.4 points and 8.5 rebounds, is looking like the best basketball player at Los Altos since the days of All-CIF guard Jarod Lucas, who was a scoring machine night after night.

Lucas’ father, Jeff, is the Los Altos coach, and his team is surging with an 18-3 record.

The team has won three tournaments and is 3-0 in the Hacienda League.

Besides Keshishyan, junior point guard Kylen Kincy is averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 assists. Senior forward Kareem Mendez is averaging 14.4 points and 6.7 rebounds.

Keshishyan took a leap in skills in the offseason and there’s no reason he won’t continue to develop.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.