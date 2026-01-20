Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: Junior Kevin Keshishyan is starring for 18-3 Los Altos

EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
By Eric Sondheimer

Kevin Keshishyan, a 6-foot-7 junior averaging 21.4 points and 8.5 rebounds, is looking like the best basketball player at Los Altos since the days of All-CIF guard Jarod Lucas, who was a scoring machine night after night.

Lucas’ father, Jeff, is the Los Altos coach, and his team is surging with an 18-3 record.

The team has won three tournaments and is 3-0 in the Hacienda League.

Besides Keshishyan, junior point guard Kylen Kincy is averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 assists. Senior forward Kareem Mendez is averaging 14.4 points and 6.7 rebounds.

Keshishyan took a leap in skills in the offseason and there’s no reason he won’t continue to develop.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

