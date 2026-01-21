Heavyweight wrestling champion Abraham Datte of Monroe High wants to save lives

Abraham Datte of Monroe is the two-time City Section heavyweight wrestling champion and wants to be a paramedic.

At 6 feet 3 and 250 pounds, with arms thicker than a Shohei Ohtani wooden bat, Abraham Datte is someone on the campus of Monroe Highthat you want to stay close to.

He’s been the heavyweight wrestling champion in the City Section for two years. He’s the deputy chief in the school’s Fire Academy Magnet and is studying to be a paramedic, which means one day he could be saving your life.

“He’s a physical specimen,” wrestling coach Jean-Antoine Ramirez said. “When you see him, that’s the guy I want pulling me out of a car, my house or at the top of a tree.”

Need someone to crash through a door, Datte will do it. Need someone to carry one of those heavy engine company water hoses, Datte can do that. Challenge him to produce a good time in an obstacle course, no problem.

It was freshman year he discovered wrestling was his sport. He entered Monroe as a 13-year-old and went out for football but couldn’t play varsity until he turned 14. He played in one game. Then the coach informed players, “If you want to get better, you have to join wrestling or start lifting.”

“I tried out for wrestling and loved it,” Datte said. “Coaches were great, the weight classes were two and three deep. There were a lot of motivational figures around me.”

By sophomore year, he was a City champion. He remembers the crowd being loud and clapping after he pinned his opponent.

“I was feeling more relief than excited. It was, ‘I finally did it,’” he said.

He walks 15 minutes from his home in Northridge, then takes a 20-minute bus ride to Monroe in North Hills. He’s been doing it since freshman year. The Fire Academy was his motivation.

“As an eighth grader, I was eavesdropping when my mom was talking to a friend and I heard something about medical insurance and how expensive it is,” he said.

He asked his mother, a P.E. teacher at Chatsworth, “Will it be expensive for me?”

“Yes, find a job that gives you good benefits,” she replied.

Datte: “Being a kid, I came across firefighting. How fast can I get into this?”

He looked up schools on the web that offered classes and came across Monroe.

After 3 1/2 years, he has risen to No. 2 in command for his class in charge of physical workouts and equipment. Students get hands-on training and learn about the body and how to use firefighting equipment.

As far as wrestling, Datte’s goal is to win a state title. He’s ranked No. 7 in the state.

“I love the competitive aspect of it,” he said. “I love if I wrestle and lose, there was no one to blame but myself. I prioritize performance over victory. If I perform my best, that was still a positive performance.”

As for lessons learned from wrestling, Datte said, “Always put yourself in a coachable position. When I was young, I thought I knew everything, which I didn’t.”

So far he hasn’t had to use his firefighting knowledge, like CPR.

“Expert, no. Knowledgable, yes.”

He’ll be ready in the ring and at the door ready to make an impact.