Prep basketball roundup: Sophomore Brady Sullivan scores 28 points in Oaks Christian victory

Mira Costa’s Paxx Bell, scoring in a game against Redondo Union last week, had 16 points in a win over Da Vinci on Tuesday.

In a season where freshmen have been making a huge impact in high school basketball, let’s not forget about the sophomores from the class of 2028.

Brady Sullivan, a sophomore at Oaks Christian, scored 28 points to lift the Lions (20-4, 5-1) past Calabasas 69-65 on Tuesday night in a battle for first place in the Marmonte League.

Tristan Cardoso scored 21 points for Calabasas (15-8, 3-3).

Mira Costa 53, Da Vinci 40: Paxx Bell finished with 16 points for Mira Costa (20-4, 4-1).

Redondo Union 90, Peninsula 24: Chace Holley and Devin Wright each scored 16 points for Redondo Union.

Brentwood 70, Viewpoint 51: Ethan Hill finished with 23 points and 17 rebounds and AJ Okoh had 20 points in the Gold Coast League victory.

Arcadia 76, Glendale 44: Noa Eteuati Edwards had 17 points to keep Arcadia unbeaten in the Pacific League.

Oak Park HS sophomore point guard Grant Shaw with the lob pass to 6’5 junior Beau Prophete for the dunk in last night’s OPHS league win over Simi Valley HS. pic.twitter.com/uftqQwXffn — Jeff Davis (@jdsocal) January 21, 2026

Oak Park 63, Simi Valley 51: The Eagles improved to 5-0 in the Coastal Canyon League. Beau Prophete had 25 points and eight rebounds.

Crossroads 62, Campbell Hall 60: Evan Willis contributed 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Roadrunners.

Girls basketball

Sierra Canyon 75, Harvard-Westlake 25: The Trailblazers received 19 points from Jerzy Robinson. They have never lost a Mission League game.