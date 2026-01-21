Prep basketball roundup: Sophomore Brady Sullivan scores 28 points in Oaks Christian victory
In a season where freshmen have been making a huge impact in high school basketball, let’s not forget about the sophomores from the class of 2028.
Brady Sullivan, a sophomore at Oaks Christian, scored 28 points to lift the Lions (20-4, 5-1) past Calabasas 69-65 on Tuesday night in a battle for first place in the Marmonte League.
Tristan Cardoso scored 21 points for Calabasas (15-8, 3-3).
Mira Costa 53, Da Vinci 40: Paxx Bell finished with 16 points for Mira Costa (20-4, 4-1).
Redondo Union 90, Peninsula 24: Chace Holley and Devin Wright each scored 16 points for Redondo Union.
Brentwood 70, Viewpoint 51: Ethan Hill finished with 23 points and 17 rebounds and AJ Okoh had 20 points in the Gold Coast League victory.
Arcadia 76, Glendale 44: Noa Eteuati Edwards had 17 points to keep Arcadia unbeaten in the Pacific League.
Oak Park 63, Simi Valley 51: The Eagles improved to 5-0 in the Coastal Canyon League. Beau Prophete had 25 points and eight rebounds.
Crossroads 62, Campbell Hall 60: Evan Willis contributed 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Roadrunners.
Girls basketball
Sierra Canyon 75, Harvard-Westlake 25: The Trailblazers received 19 points from Jerzy Robinson. They have never lost a Mission League game.