Prep talk: Westchester’s Savannah Myles might be best in City Section girls’ basketball
-
-
- Share via
Junior point guard Savannah Myles of Westchester is having an MVP-caliber season.
She’s averaging 26 points for the 15-3 Comets, the City Section Open Division title favorites.
She has a 4.0 grade-point average and keeps improving on the court.
Coach EJ Jackson said she has tremendous leadership skills, having been the team captain the last two seasons.
“She’s a three-level scorer who controls the pace of the game,” Jackson said.
The Comets play Western League rival Hamilton on Wednesday.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.