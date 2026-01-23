Marcus Alvarado resigns as baseball coach at Chatsworth, citing parental complaints

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Marcus Alvarado, saying he had lost his love for baseball after dealing with constant complaints from parents, has resigned as baseball coach at Chatsworth High, where he guided the Chancellors to a 2022 City Section Open Division championship at Dodger Stadium.

“I’m just tired about hearing parents complain,” he said Friday. “We call it travel ball mentality now. That’s not me.”

He said he intends to spend more time with his wife and daughter while waiting to see if he can regain his enthusiasm for coaching.

Advertisement

“It took the love out of the game,” he said. “I hope to regroup.”

He previously coached at Kennedy, where his father, Manny, was a long-time successful coach.

Chatsworth and El Camino Real have won the most City Section baseball titles with nine each. Eight were won by now retired coach Tom Meusborn.

Another long-time coach is out at Sun Valley Poly, where Gabe Cerna was replaced by assistant Freddy Flores, who will serve as an interim coach. Cerna was head coach since 2009 but the school decided to go a different direction for a coach.