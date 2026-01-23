Advertisement
Marcus Alvarado resigns as baseball coach at Chatsworth, citing parental complaints

Chatsworth coach Marcus Alvarado gets ready to congratulate players after a win.
Chatsworth coach Marcus Alvarado has resigned.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
Marcus Alvarado, saying he had lost his love for baseball after dealing with constant complaints from parents, has resigned as baseball coach at Chatsworth High, where he guided the Chancellors to a 2022 City Section Open Division championship at Dodger Stadium.

“I’m just tired about hearing parents complain,” he said Friday. “We call it travel ball mentality now. That’s not me.”

He said he intends to spend more time with his wife and daughter while waiting to see if he can regain his enthusiasm for coaching.

“It took the love out of the game,” he said. “I hope to regroup.”

He previously coached at Kennedy, where his father, Manny, was a long-time successful coach.

Chatsworth and El Camino Real have won the most City Section baseball titles with nine each. Eight were won by now retired coach Tom Meusborn.

Another long-time coach is out at Sun Valley Poly, where Gabe Cerna was replaced by assistant Freddy Flores, who will serve as an interim coach. Cerna was head coach since 2009 but the school decided to go a different direction for a coach.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

