Prep basketball roundup: Cleveland defeats Birmingham in key City Section game

Sergine Deme of Cleveland delivers a dunk in an 81-70 win over Birmingham on Friday night.

Charlie Adams, a sophomore guard for Cleveland High, might have a future as a coach the way he recognized a weakness in Birmingham’s defense on Friday night to key an 81-70 victory that gave the Cavaliers first place in the West Valley League.

Cleveland held a 37-35 halftime lead. In the third quarter, Adams saw that Birmingham wasn’t stopping him from drives down the middle for layups.

“I kept going,” he said. “Don’t stop what’s working.”

Charlie Adams had 12 points in the third quarter — all layups — to lead Cleveland to an 81-70 win over Birmingham. (Craig Weston)

He made six layups in the quarter and finished with 20 points. It was a team effort from Cleveland (13-8, 4-0), which showed how difficult it will be to beat the Cavaliers in the Open Division playoffs when they are being unselfish and getting multiple players involved. Sergine Deme, a 6-foot-8 center, came alive in the second half with his rebounding and finished with 18 points. TJ Wansa had 16 points and Harout Posheyan added 12 points.

“We executed the game plan — play together,” Cleveland coach Dagem Asfaw said.

Birmingham (13-5, 3-1) received productive games from X’zavion McKay, who scored 25 points, and Tekeio Phillips, who had 21 points.

Harvey Kitani is surrounded by his players after earning his 1,000th career victory on Friday night at Mater Dei in Rolling Hills Prep’s 60-45 win over Bishop Gorman. (Nick Koza)

Rolling Hills Prep 60, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman 45: Harvey Kitani earned his 1,000th career coaching victory, joining Gary McKnight of Mater Dei and Mike LeDuc of Damien in an exclusive club as the only coaches in California history to exceed that mark. Kitani spent 35 years coaching at Fairfax before moving over to Rolling Hills Prep. Nick Welch Jr. scored 17 points.

Chatsworth 72, Taft 58: Aaron Krueger finished with 31 points in the West Valley League win.

Fairfax 67, University 28: Kentrayl Roberson scored 20 points for Fairfax.

Washington Prep 100, Crenshaw 53: Jayshawn Kibble scored 38 points and Bricyn Coleman had 30 points for Washington Prep.

Orange Lutheran 94, Los Altos 57: Josh King scored 27 points and Noah Zeola added 21 points for the Lancers.

Calabasas 58, Westlake 48: Cayde Rooke led Calabasas with 13 points.

Thousand Oaks 55, Oaks Christian 52: The Lancers pulled out the Marmonte League win in overtime.

St. Bernard 64, St. Monica 56: Jordan Ballard had 25 points and Brandon Granger scored 23 points in the Del Rey League win.

Chaminade 83, Bishop Alemany 82: Temi Olafisoye led the Eagles with 20 points.

Moorpark 90, Simi Valley 71: Logan Stotts, back from an injury, poured in 30 points for Moorpark.

West Ranch 70, Canyon Country Canyon 67: Isaac Yuhico had 24 points for Canyon.

La Habra 70, Cypress 67: The Highlanders improved to 20-6 and 5-1 in league.

Redondo Union 92, Wiseburn Da Vinci 26: Chace Holley led a balanced attack with 19 points.

Crossroads 80, Viewpoint 50: Evan Willis scored 20 points and Shalen Sheppard had 18 for Crossroads.

Campbell Hall 60, Windward 57: Chris Paul II had 21 points and Ean Britt had 15 points and eight rebounds in the Gold Coast League upset.

Girls basketball

Birmingham 79, Cleveland 52: Belinda Hernandez had 21 points for the Patriots (19-3, 3-0).

Mater Dei 68, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman 64: The Monarchs improved to 20-4.