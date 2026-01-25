Chatsworth girls basketball coach, relative of player involved in altercation after game

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Chatsworth girls basketball coach Kaio Lewis was confronted by the relative of a Chatsworth player on Friday night after his team’s game at Taft, people with knowledge of the incident not authorized to discuss it publicly told The Times. It became a physical and verbal altercation that is now being investigated by the L.A. School Police Department.

A statement from L.A. school police read: “We are aware of an incident that occurred on Friday after a girls basketball game between Chatsworth and Taft. LAPD responded to this incident of an alleged verbal and physical altercation between two adults. This investigation is active and L.A. School Police will take over as lead primary investigative agency. In order to preserve the integrity of this investigation, no further details will be shared at this time. If more information becomes available to share, we will do so at the appropriate time.”

The incident came hours after Chatsworth baseball coach Marcus Alvarado announced he had resigned his coaching position, saying he had lost his love for baseball because of dealing with parental complaints. He led Chatsworth to a 2022 City Section Open Division championship.

Lewis and Chatsworth administrators have not responded to text messages seeking comment about the basketball incident.

The Chatsworth girls basketball team’s record is 0-4 in the West Valley League this season.