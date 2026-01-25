The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame’s NaVorro Bowman scored 26 points in a win over Harvard-Westlake on Saturday.

A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 10.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. SIERRA CANYON (20-1): Mission League regular-season champions; 1

2. REDONDO UNION (23-3): Has games left vs. Palos Verdes and Mira Costa; 2

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (18-5): Faces Orange Lutheran, then Servite this week; 4

4. SANTA MARGARITA (22-3): At Mater Dei on Wednesday; 5

5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (17-6): In position to finish second in Mission League; 9

6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (21-4): It’s regroup time after consecutive losses; 3

7. LA MIRADA (20-6): On a 12-game winning streak; 6

8. DAMIEN (24-4): Trying to win Baseline League tournament; 7

9. CORONA DEL MAR (24-1): Can clinch Sunset League title this week; 8

10. CORONA CENTENNIAL (23-5): Big VIII League champs; 10

11. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (19-5): Hosts Heritage Christian on Saturday night; 11

12. ETIWANDA (23-2): Rematch with Damien is looming; 14

13. CRESPI (16-10): Celts need good showing in Mission League tournament; 12

14. INGLEWOOD (22-5): On a 10-game winning streak; 22

15. CREAN LUTHERAN (19-7): Tied for first place in Crestview League; 13

16. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY (15-7): Won title in Maryland; 15

17. JSERRA (15-11): Faces Servite, Mater Dei this week; 19

18. LOS ALAMITOS (15-9): Second place in Sunset League; 16

19. MATER DEI (16-10): Plays at St. John Bosco on Tuesday; 17

20. ST. FRANCIS (20-8): Faces Harvard-Westlake on Tuesday; 18

21. MIRA COSTA (22-4): Waiting for Redondo Union rematch on Feb. 3; 20

22. ELSINORE (24-0): Junior guard Kamryn Nathan is averaging 25.3 points; 21

23. ROLLING HILLS PREP (21-6): Coach Harvey Kitani earned victory No. 1,000; NR

24. BRENTWOOD (21-3): Rematch with Crossroads on Monday; 24

25. LOYOLA (14-13): Cubs have wins over Notre Dame, St. Francis; 25