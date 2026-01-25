Advertisement
The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame's NaVorro Bowman looks to the side and smiles with his arms down and hands as fists.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame’s NaVorro Bowman scored 26 points in a win over Harvard-Westlake on Saturday.
(Craig Weston)
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 10.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. SIERRA CANYON (20-1): Mission League regular-season champions; 1

2. REDONDO UNION (23-3): Has games left vs. Palos Verdes and Mira Costa; 2

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (18-5): Faces Orange Lutheran, then Servite this week; 4

4. SANTA MARGARITA (22-3): At Mater Dei on Wednesday; 5

5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (17-6): In position to finish second in Mission League; 9

6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (21-4): It’s regroup time after consecutive losses; 3

7. LA MIRADA (20-6): On a 12-game winning streak; 6

8. DAMIEN (24-4): Trying to win Baseline League tournament; 7

9. CORONA DEL MAR (24-1): Can clinch Sunset League title this week; 8

10. CORONA CENTENNIAL (23-5): Big VIII League champs; 10

11. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (19-5): Hosts Heritage Christian on Saturday night; 11

12. ETIWANDA (23-2): Rematch with Damien is looming; 14

13. CRESPI (16-10): Celts need good showing in Mission League tournament; 12

14. INGLEWOOD (22-5): On a 10-game winning streak; 22

15. CREAN LUTHERAN (19-7): Tied for first place in Crestview League; 13

16. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY (15-7): Won title in Maryland; 15

17. JSERRA (15-11): Faces Servite, Mater Dei this week; 19

18. LOS ALAMITOS (15-9): Second place in Sunset League; 16

19. MATER DEI (16-10): Plays at St. John Bosco on Tuesday; 17

20. ST. FRANCIS (20-8): Faces Harvard-Westlake on Tuesday; 18

21. MIRA COSTA (22-4): Waiting for Redondo Union rematch on Feb. 3; 20

22. ELSINORE (24-0): Junior guard Kamryn Nathan is averaging 25.3 points; 21

23. ROLLING HILLS PREP (21-6): Coach Harvey Kitani earned victory No. 1,000; NR

24. BRENTWOOD (21-3): Rematch with Crossroads on Monday; 24

25. LOYOLA (14-13): Cubs have wins over Notre Dame, St. Francis; 25
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

