Prep talk: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Jack Flaherty honored at Harvard-Westlake
It was alumni day on Saturday at Harvard-Westlake’s O’Malley Family Field, and the Wolverines unveiled a new way to honor their nine former players who made it to the major leagues. They have posted jerseys of the players on the outfield walls. Let’s just say they might run out of room the way things are going.
“That’s a good problem,” coach Jared Halpert said.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty joined former major leaguers Nik Turley and Josh Satin in being honored before a winter baseball game.
Youth players were there seeking autographs, and lots of former Harvard-Westlake players showed up.
Halpert said two more former Harvard-Westlake players are close to reaching the majors and first-round draft pick Bryce Rainer of the Tigers will surely see his jersey on the wall one day.
