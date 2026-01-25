Prep talk: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Jack Flaherty honored at Harvard-Westlake

Chicago Cubs All-Star center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong returned to Harvard-Westlake’s baseball field with his parents on Saturday to see his jersey number hanging on the outfield wall.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

It was alumni day on Saturday at Harvard-Westlake’s O’Malley Family Field, and the Wolverines unveiled a new way to honor their nine former players who made it to the major leagues. They have posted jerseys of the players on the outfield walls. Let’s just say they might run out of room the way things are going.

“That’s a good problem,” coach Jared Halpert said.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty joined former major leaguers Nik Turley and Josh Satin in being honored before a winter baseball game.

Such great wisdom from Pete Crow-Armstrong on trying to succeed in the game of baseball. https://t.co/N6MLm0HlB9 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 24, 2026

Youth players were there seeking autographs, and lots of former Harvard-Westlake players showed up.

Jack Flaherty with his mother at O’Malley Family Field on Saturday. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Halpert said two more former Harvard-Westlake players are close to reaching the majors and first-round draft pick Bryce Rainer of the Tigers will surely see his jersey on the wall one day.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.