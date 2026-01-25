Q&A: Christian Collins of St. John Bosco explains why he’s playing like an All-American

Christian Collins is all smiles after leading St. John Bosco High to its own tournament championship.

Whether it’s before, during or after basketball games, 6-foot-9 Christian Collins of St. John Bosco High constantly is smiling. It’s an endearing public image signifying how much fun he is having in his senior season.

The 18-year-old never has looked better. He’s become a dominant, consistent player, able to contribute at any position from anywhere on the court. He’s headed for All-American honors and will have his choice of any college in the nation.

He has led St. John Bosco to a 18-5 record despite one of the toughest schedules in the Southland. He’s averaging 24 points and 11 rebounds and is a top candidate for the McDonald’s All-American Game in Houston in March. Not bad for someone who played on the junior varsity team as a freshman at St. Bernard.

Collins recently discussed his progress as a player and the challenges of soon having to make a college decision.

You’ve been a lot more consistent this season.

I’ve been more consistent because I’m not restricted. My confidence is at an all-time high. I’m able to show now what I can do. It puts the pressure on me to get better, because if I don’t play well, it’s going to be hard. We still have a great team, but we all have to play well to win.

Last season you had good and bad games. Were you uncomfortable at times?

I wasn’t put in the right positions, even in the summer. Now I’m able to really do what I’ve always been able to do.

How do you use your 6-9 height to your advantage? That’s what you did to beat Santa Margarita on a last shot.

I just know anyone who’s my height or taller or 6-7 is a mismatch because I’m usually faster than most guys at my height. I definitely use that as an advantage because I know they’re slower than me. [Against Santa Margarita], they weren’t calling fouls, so I knew if I bumped him real hard, they weren’t going to call it.

Growing up, what kind of a player were you? Are you using different skills now?

I was a point guard when I was younger. I was the tallest point guard in the whole tournament. I was like 5-8. At that time, that’s really tall. I was coming off screens and dribbling. I’ve always had it. I was just never able to show it and no one ever knew because I was so tall. They put me in the post.

Christian Collins of St. John Bosco celebrates an overtime victory over Santa Margarita. Collins had the tying basket in regulation and game-clinching basket in overtime. (Nick Koza)

A lot of kids who are tall when they are young don’t take advantage to learn other skills. Did you do that?

Yes. People feel if they are tall, they have to force themselves to be in the post, but you don’t have to. At St. Bernard, I felt I was in the post a lot. I didn’t let that discourage me. I was still training on my guard skills. I never strictly worked on post moves. But the reason I have a post game now is because St. Bernard taught me.

You’re still trying to decide on a college. Everything is still open?

There’s no hurry for me. I’m focused on the season right now. I’ll definitely have a decision. I don’t know when. It’s a blessing that I’m able to be in this position because a lot of kids don’t have this opportunity. There’s a lot of kids across the country who are really good but haven’t had the chance to be seen by coaches or it’s the grades. It is also stressful at times because we have so many options, it’s hard to make a decision. If I only had one school, I’m pretty much forced to go to that school. I have so many different schools, so it’s hard.

What do you look for when trying to pick a school?

I want to go one and done. It’s about being prepared for the [NBA]. People don’t understand that. They rush the process. If you’re not ready, it’s not good to go. It’s also about development and feeling like a family. I want to be comfortable where I’m at.

This team has had big wins and losses. What will it take to win it all?

It will definitely take us to be together. We can’t be apart, especially if we’re going to win this. It’s going to be rough and tough. I feel California has a lot of competition. It’s going to be hard. It’s going to take a lot.