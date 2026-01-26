Advertisement
Prep talk: St. Monica Academy enjoys huge turnaround under new girls’ basketball coach

St. Monica Academy's girls' basketball team has had a turnaround season.
By Eric Sondheimer
When it comes to improved teams, the girls’ basketball team at St. Monica Academy in Montrose has had a big turnaround under first-year coach Vic Karapetian.

The team is 15-3 and 10-1 in the Heritage League after going 1-26 in league play the previous two years.

There are no seniors on the roster, and three freshmen have been making major contributions.

Karapetian had previous success coaching at AGBU and Mesrobian.

Mary Tomooka and Victoria Grigsby, the freshman backcourt duo, have been key players.

