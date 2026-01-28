Southland top 20 high school girls’ basketball rankings
Here’s this week’s top 20 high school girls basketball Southern California rankings produced by CalHiSports.com.
1. Ontario Christian
2. Sierra Canyon
3. Etiwanda
4. Sage Hill
5. Mater Dei
6. Corona Centennial
7. Fairmont Prep
8. Oak Park
9. Moreno Valley
10. Rancho Christian
11. Valencia
12. Ventura
13. Brentwood
14. Villa Park
15. Redondo Union
16. Flintridge Prep
17. Lakewood St. Joseph
18. La Salle
19. Santa Margarita
20. Orange Lutheran