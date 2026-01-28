Advertisement
Southland top 20 high school girls’ basketball rankings

By Eric Sondheimer
Here’s this week’s top 20 high school girls basketball Southern California rankings produced by CalHiSports.com.

1. Ontario Christian

2. Sierra Canyon

3. Etiwanda

4. Sage Hill

5. Mater Dei

6. Corona Centennial

7. Fairmont Prep

8. Oak Park

9. Moreno Valley

10. Rancho Christian

11. Valencia

12. Ventura

13. Brentwood

14. Villa Park

15. Redondo Union

16. Flintridge Prep

17. Lakewood St. Joseph

18. La Salle

19. Santa Margarita

20. Orange Lutheran

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

