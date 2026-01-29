Prep talk: Moorpark boys’ soccer team is showing defensive superiority

Austin Nickels of Moorpark High came into this week leading the team in goals with 11.

If defense wins championships, the Moorpark High boys’ soccer team is looking good for the playoffs. The Musketeers are 11-3-2 overall and 6-1 in the Coastal Canyon League. They’ve given up four goals in seven league games.

Coach Manny Galvez relies on junior Austin Nickels and sophomore Isaac Zapata to provide the offense, with Nickels having 11 goals and Zapata 10.

Moorpark hosts Oak Park on Friday to decide the league title in one of the top soccer games of the weekend.

“They’re just young, hard-working guys,” Galvez said.

Moorpark suffered a 1-0 loss to Camarillo on Tuesday.

