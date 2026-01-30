Prep sports roundup: Harvard-Westlake clinches Mission League boys’ soccer title

The Chen brothers, JT, left, a sophomore, and Ollie, a freshman, helped Harvard-Westlake clinch the Mission League boys’ soccer title.

Mike Erush is the head soccer coach at Cal State Los Angeles. He’s also the head coach for Harvard-Westlake, which won its third Mission League title in four years Friday by defeating Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 1-0 on an early goal from sophomore Truman Kim.

Sophomore Truman Kim of Harvard-Westlake with goal for 1-0 lead over Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/39WY3nWao3 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 31, 2026

The Wolverines (16-1-3, 8-0-1) have received strong play from the Chen brothers, JT, a sophomore, and Ollie, a freshman.

“They have some good chemistry,” said goalkeeper Jackson Friedman, one of the best in the Southland.

The Chens take turns passing the ball to each other and pressuring opponents. Landon Marks leads the team in goals.

Cathedral 2, Bishop Amat 1: The Phantoms (14-2-2, 6-0-1) won the Del Rey League championship. Adrian Rivera and Christopher Guzman each scored goals.

Oak Park 2, Moorpark 1: Ryder Cash and Carson Casella (penalty kick) scored goals for the Eagles.

El Camino Real 2, Chatsworth 0: The Royals are closing in on the No. 1 seed for the City Section Open Division playoffs with a 7-0-1 mark in the West Valley League. Caleb Haynes and Josh Serrano scored goals.

Girls soccer

El Camino Real 1, Chatsworth 0: Jacky Alvarado had the goal for the Royals, who face defending City champion Granada Hills on Wednesday.

GIRLS’ SOCCER FINAL

Oaks Christian 2, Newbury Park 0

Lana Lucas and Jonnie Jane Quiroz scored goals. pic.twitter.com/9FDZvMxOT2 — Oaks Christian Lions (@OaksChrstnLions) January 31, 2026

Boys basketball

Oak Park 61, Moorpark 49: It’s another Coastal Canyon League title for coach Aaron Shaw. Beau Prophete finished with 23 points. Oak Park is 7-0 in league.

St. John Bosco 73, Servite 65: The Braves (19-6) claimed the Trinity League No. 1 seed for next week’s league tournament. Christian Collins scored 23 points and Gavin Dean-Moss had 13 points.

JSerra 67, Mater Dei 66: The Lions earned the No. 3 seed for the Trinity League tournament.

Trinity League basketball tournament schedule for next week. Right now, St. John Bosco is No. 1 and Santa Margarita No. 2. pic.twitter.com/gqOH7dKrUE — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 30, 2026

Santa Margarita 102, Orange Lutheran 81: Kaiden Bailey scored 31 points and Drew Anderson 30 for the Eagles, which have the No. 2 seed for the Trinity League tournament.

Oaks Christian 64, Newbury Park 28: Brady Sullivan and Andrew Logan each scored 13 points for Oaks Christian.

Thousand Oaks 62, Calabasas 50: The Lancers won the Marmonte League game.

San Pedro 54, Carson 45: Bryce Jackson had 18 points for 20-6 San Pedro.

Palisades 75, Fairfax 45: Jack Levey made eight threes and finished with 24 points for the Dolphins.

Birmingham 68, Chatsworth 47: X’zavion McKay had 19 points and Tekeio Phillips added 18 points for Birmingham.

Los Alamitos 74, Newport Harbor 60: Tyler Lopez led the way with 18 points.

Brentwood 56, Campball Hall 49: The Eagles (24-3) rallied in the fourth quarter to win the Gold Coast League game.

Heritage Christian 72, Valley Christian 34: Freshman Ty Lazenby had 20 points to set up a showdown on Saturday for the league title at Village Christian.

Redondo Union 101, Palos Verdes 67: Chace Holley had 21 points and SJ Madison and Devin Wright each had 18 points as Redondo Union moved closer to the Bay League title.

Girls basketball

Sierra Canyon 66, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 27: Jerzy Robinson finished with 20 points for Sierra Canyon (23-2).

Oak Park 89, Moorpark 20: The Eagles (17-6, 6-0) continued their march to a Southern Section Open Division playoff spot. Karisma Flores scored 19 points and Diana Sorrondo had 18 points.

Windward 67, Crossroads 40: Charis Rainey had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Windward.

Great group of kids! @troyhsgbb wrapped up their first Freeway League title since 2021, beating Yorba Linda 84-22 on Senior Night. The Warriors, (19-8, 7-0) had five players in double figures. Great team effort! @ocvarsityguy @latsondheimer @Troyhsathletics pic.twitter.com/tjBhJP3whm — Kevin Kiernan (@KevinKkiernan) January 31, 2026

St. Margaret’s 53, Rosary 49: Freshman Jayden Witten had a 35-point performance for St. Margaret’s.

Oaks Christian 56, Newbury Park 48: Presley Kushner scored 32 points for Oaks Christian.