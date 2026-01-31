Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: St. Genevieve freshman Mia Rizo is earning rave reviews in girls’ soccer

Mia Rizo of St. Genevieve High poses for a photo on the school's soccer field.
Freshman Mia Rizo of St. Genevieve is considered among the Southland’s best girls’ soccer players in the class of 2029.
(St. Genevieve HS)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
By Eric Sondheimer
If you want to see what a top 15-year-old girls’ soccer player looks like, go watch freshman Mia Rizo of St. Genevieve.

She has scored 19 goals and contributed six assists for the Valiants while earning universal respect for her play.

“Mia is a crafty midfielder with great vision,” coach Marlon Archey said. “She has a nose for the goal that is remarkable for a freshman playing at the varsity level.”

She has participated at the U.S. Soccer Talent Camp and continues to climb the ranks of young players.

St. Genevieve is 13-3-3 overall and 4-2-3 in the Del Rey League. The Valiants play Paraclete on Tuesday for second place in the league.

“Mia has an impeccable soccer IQ at such a young age,” Archey said. “She’s a coach’s dream.”

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times.

