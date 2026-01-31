Prep talk: St. Genevieve freshman Mia Rizo is earning rave reviews in girls’ soccer

Freshman Mia Rizo of St. Genevieve is considered among the Southland’s best girls’ soccer players in the class of 2029.

If you want to see what a top 15-year-old girls’ soccer player looks like, go watch freshman Mia Rizo of St. Genevieve.

She has scored 19 goals and contributed six assists for the Valiants while earning universal respect for her play.

“Mia is a crafty midfielder with great vision,” coach Marlon Archey said. “She has a nose for the goal that is remarkable for a freshman playing at the varsity level.”

She has participated at the U.S. Soccer Talent Camp and continues to climb the ranks of young players.

St. Genevieve is 13-3-3 overall and 4-2-3 in the Del Rey League. The Valiants play Paraclete on Tuesday for second place in the league.

“Mia has an impeccable soccer IQ at such a young age,” Archey said. “She’s a coach’s dream.”

