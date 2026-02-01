The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings

Advertisement
Crespi basketball coach Derek Fisher has his team in the Mission League semifinals.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 11.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. SIERRA CANYON (21-1): Hosts Loyola on Tuesday; 1

2. REDONDO UNION (24-3): Plays at Mira Costa on Tuesday; 2

3. SANTA MARGARITA (24-3): No. 2 seed in Trinity League tournament; 4

4. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (18-6): Hosts Crespi on Tuesday in Mission League semifinal; 5

5. ST. JOHN BOSCO (19-6): Top seed in Trinity League tournament; 3

6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (22-5): Wolverines have lost three of their last four games; 5

7. LA MIRADA (21-6): Matadores can enter playoffs with a 14-game win streak; 7

8. DAMIEN (26-4): Hosts Etiwanda for Baseline League title on Tuesday; 8

9. CORONA DEL MAR (26-1): At Newport Harbor on Monday; 9

10. CORONA CENTENNIAL (24-5): Playing in Big VIII League championship game; 10

11. ETIWANDA (25-2): Rematch with Damien on Tuesday; 11

12. CRESPI (19-10): Wins over Loyola, Harvard-Westlake give Celts playoff spot; 13

13. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (21-6): Needs win over Maranatha for Olympic League title; 11

14. INGLEWOOD (24-5): Jason Crowe Jr. is averaging 44.1 points; 14

15. CREAN LUTHERAN (21-7): Crestview League champion; 15

16. JSERRA (17-11): Big win over Mater Dei thanks to Jaden Bailes; 17

17. LOS ALAMITOS (18-9): Tyler Lopez having all-league season; 18

18. BRENTWOOD (24-3): Big wins over Crossroads, Windward, Campbell Hall; 24

19. LOYOLA (15-14): Win over St. Francis put Cubs in playoffs; 25

20. ST. FRANCIS (21-8): Two losses to Loyola put Golden Knights on the bubble; 20

21. ORANGE LUTHERAN (18-8): Win over St. John Bosco changes everything; NR

22. ELSINORE (26-0): Unbeaten regular season within reach; 22

23. ROLLING HILLS PREP (21-6): Set for Division 1 playoffs; 23

24. MIRA COSTA (23-4): Can Mustangs put up a fight vs. Redondo Union?; 21

25. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY (17-8): Faces Pacifica Christian on Monday; 16
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

