The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings
A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 11.
Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week
1. SIERRA CANYON (21-1): Hosts Loyola on Tuesday; 1
2. REDONDO UNION (24-3): Plays at Mira Costa on Tuesday; 2
3. SANTA MARGARITA (24-3): No. 2 seed in Trinity League tournament; 4
4. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (18-6): Hosts Crespi on Tuesday in Mission League semifinal; 5
5. ST. JOHN BOSCO (19-6): Top seed in Trinity League tournament; 3
6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (22-5): Wolverines have lost three of their last four games; 5
7. LA MIRADA (21-6): Matadores can enter playoffs with a 14-game win streak; 7
8. DAMIEN (26-4): Hosts Etiwanda for Baseline League title on Tuesday; 8
9. CORONA DEL MAR (26-1): At Newport Harbor on Monday; 9
10. CORONA CENTENNIAL (24-5): Playing in Big VIII League championship game; 10
11. ETIWANDA (25-2): Rematch with Damien on Tuesday; 11
12. CRESPI (19-10): Wins over Loyola, Harvard-Westlake give Celts playoff spot; 13
13. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (21-6): Needs win over Maranatha for Olympic League title; 11
14. INGLEWOOD (24-5): Jason Crowe Jr. is averaging 44.1 points; 14
15. CREAN LUTHERAN (21-7): Crestview League champion; 15
16. JSERRA (17-11): Big win over Mater Dei thanks to Jaden Bailes; 17
17. LOS ALAMITOS (18-9): Tyler Lopez having all-league season; 18
18. BRENTWOOD (24-3): Big wins over Crossroads, Windward, Campbell Hall; 24
19. LOYOLA (15-14): Win over St. Francis put Cubs in playoffs; 25
20. ST. FRANCIS (21-8): Two losses to Loyola put Golden Knights on the bubble; 20
21. ORANGE LUTHERAN (18-8): Win over St. John Bosco changes everything; NR
22. ELSINORE (26-0): Unbeaten regular season within reach; 22
23. ROLLING HILLS PREP (21-6): Set for Division 1 playoffs; 23
24. MIRA COSTA (23-4): Can Mustangs put up a fight vs. Redondo Union?; 21
25. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY (17-8): Faces Pacifica Christian on Monday; 16