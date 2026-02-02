Rosters announced for 2026 McDonald’s All-American Game
Southern California will be well represented on the West team for the McDonald’s All-American Game on March 31 in Glendale, Ariz.
Selected to the boys team are Jason Crowe Jr. from Inglewood, Christian Collins from St. John Bosco, Brandon McCoy and Maximo Adams from Sierra Canyon. Former Sherman Oaks Notre Dame player Tyran Stokes also made the team.
Crowe is committed to Missouri and Adams to North Carolina.
Jerzy Robinson from Sierra Canyon and Cydnee Bryant from Corona Centennial made the girls team.
Robinson is committed to South Carolina and Bryant is a Kansas commit.