Rosters announced for 2026 McDonald’s All-American Game

Christian Collins of St. John Bosco has been selected for the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Southern California will be well represented on the West team for the McDonald’s All-American Game on March 31 in Glendale, Ariz.

Congratulations to Christian Collins who becomes the 3rd Bosco Brave to be a McDonald’s All American, joining Isaac Hamilton 2013 and Jelani Gardner 1994 pic.twitter.com/bgVVpo1Hdo — Bosco Basketball (@BoscoBasketball) February 2, 2026

Selected to the boys team are Jason Crowe Jr. from Inglewood, Christian Collins from St. John Bosco, Brandon McCoy and Maximo Adams from Sierra Canyon. Former Sherman Oaks Notre Dame player Tyran Stokes also made the team.

The McDonald's All American game boys rosters are out 🔥



Which coast is the best coast? 👀 pic.twitter.com/gKnthhiudc — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) February 2, 2026

Crowe is committed to Missouri and Adams to North Carolina.

Jerzy Robinson from Sierra Canyon and Cydnee Bryant from Corona Centennial made the girls team.

Robinson is committed to South Carolina and Bryant is a Kansas commit.