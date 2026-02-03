Prep basketball roundup: Santa Margarita, St. John Bosco advance to Trinity League final

Kaiden Bailey of Santa Margarita helped lead the Eagles to a win over JSerra on Tuesday night.

One of the best high school basketball games of the regular season happened last month when St. John Bosco came away with a 74-73 double overtime road victory over Santa Margarita.

Those two teams are set for a rematch on Wednesday night at Hope International to decide the first Trinity League tournament championship and finalize their seedings for the Southern Section Open Division playoffs.

Santa Margarita (25-3) and St. John Bosco (20-6) both won semifinal games on Tuesday night.

Santa Margarita used balanced scoring to defeat JSerra.

When Santa Margarita is making threes, the Eagles are tough to stop. By the end of the first quarter, four of the five starters each made at least one three. The Eagles made 14 threes on the night. Drew Anderson scored 21 points, Kaiden Bailey 20, Rodney Westmoreland 15 and Brayden Kyman 14.

JSerra (18-12) will play Mater Dei at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the third-place game. Jaden Bailes led the Lions with 21 points.

St. John Bosco 72, Mater Dei 66: The Braves opened an 18-point cushion in the first half, then held off the Monarchs in a semifinal game of the Trinity League tournament. Christian Collins finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Max Ellis added 21 points. Richie Ramirez scored 22 points and Zain Majeed 19 points. Mater Dei was without Luke Barnett (sick).

Etiwanda 50, Damien 43: The Eagles (26-2) won the Baseline League tournament championship, avenging one of their only two defeats.

Milken 67, Oakwood 64: Dinn Duvdevani finished with 22 points to help Milken clinch the Liberty League championship.

Heritage Christian 65, Bakersfield 62: Houston Rolle led Heritage Christian (21-6) with 20 points and eight rebounds.

Redondo Union 90, Mira Costa 63: The Sea Hawks (25-3) wrapped up the Bay League championship. SJ Madison scored 30 points.

Girls basketball

Lynwood 66, Downey 43: A state record was set by Lynwood when it won its 30th consecutive league championship.

Esperanza 37, Villa Park 36: The Aztecs won the Crestview League championship.

Sierra Canyon 67, Harvard-Westlake 27: Jerzy Robinson had 36 points for the Trailblazers.

Boys soccer

Oak Park 1, Camarillo 0: The Eagles won the Coastal Canyon League title on a goal by Cole Mitchell.

