Prep talk: GALS LA to expand no-cost soccer program

The practice field for GALS, an all-girls public school in Los Angeles.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Wednesday is National Girls & Women in Sports Day, so why not salute Girls Athletic Leadership School Los Angeles, the only public, all-girls middle school in California.

The school is expanding its no-cost soccer program after receiving a $26,000 grant for being selected one of 26 Community Champions as part of the World Cup coming to Los Angeles.

“So many girls are excluded from organized sports due to cost, transportation, and small necessities,” said GALS LA executive director Vanessa Garza in a news statement. “We believe every girl deserves the opportunity to build teamwork, leadership, and belonging through sports.”

Advertisement

Interested girls in grades six to eight can sign up for the GALS LA RISE soccer program here. GALS LA RISE competes in two leagues — FIYA and Lab Five Pacoima.

Here’s a video how the program works.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.