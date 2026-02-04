Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: GALS LA to expand no-cost soccer program

The practice field for GALS, an all-girls public school in Los Angeles.
(GALS LA)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Wednesday is National Girls & Women in Sports Day, so why not salute Girls Athletic Leadership School Los Angeles, the only public, all-girls middle school in California.

The school is expanding its no-cost soccer program after receiving a $26,000 grant for being selected one of 26 Community Champions as part of the World Cup coming to Los Angeles.

“So many girls are excluded from organized sports due to cost, transportation, and small necessities,” said GALS LA executive director Vanessa Garza in a news statement. “We believe every girl deserves the opportunity to build teamwork, leadership, and belonging through sports.”

Advertisement

Interested girls in grades six to eight can sign up for the GALS LA RISE soccer program here. GALS LA RISE competes in two leagues — FIYA and Lab Five Pacoima.

Here’s a video how the program works.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement