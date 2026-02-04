This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Super Bow LX is set for Sunday in Santa Clara, and don’t be surprised if someone who played high school football in the Southland on the Seattle Seahawks or New England Patriots makes a big play or even becomes the game MVP.

In fact, if you want to make a hunch bet in Las Vegas, former Narbonne linebacker Uchenna Nwosu of the Seahawks might be someone to consider. He’s the only athlete from the City Section competing, and two former Super Bowl MVPs were John Elway from Granada Hills and Malcolm Smith from Taft.

Nwosu has quite a story. He never started at Narbonne until his senior year. He was a junior varsity player focused on basketball.

His football coach, Manuel Douglas, remembers a meeting with Nwosu, who wanted to give up the sport.

“Coach, I’m not going to make it in football,” Nwosu told him.

“What are you an idiot?” Douglas said. “You’re 6-2 and too small for basketball.”

Douglas said, “He always had the grades. He just had to wait his turn. He had a moment he was going to quit and I wasn’t going to let him.”

Nwosu started 14 games his senior year in 2013, became the captain at USC and was a second-round draft pick of the Chargers.

“Perseverance,” is the word Douglas used to describe how Nwosu finds himself starting in the Super Bowl.

“He’s had to work from the beginning,” Douglas said. “People have their moments when they falter, but he never gave up.”

Among the other Southland high school graduates:

In 2017, USC quarterback Sam Darnold visits his former teammates at San Clemente High. (Los Angeles Times)

Sam Darnold, quarterback, San Clemente: The hero of the Seahawks’ offense and the first former USC quarterback to play in a Super Bowl has been a legend in San Clemente for years.

Said San Clemente coach Jaime Ortiz: “Sam has continued to be the same Sam he was in high school. He is the leader of the locker room where he sets the example and makes everyone around him better. He is a man of few words and lets his actions do the talking. He is the ultra competitor and when he steps onto the field or basketball court, he was there to win.”

Former St. Monica receiver Kyle Williams now plays for the Patriots. (St. Monica Yearbook)

Kyle Williams, receiver, St. Monica: The Patriots took a chance on a 5-foot-10 receiver, making him a third-round pick from Washington State.

Said St. Monica coach Thomas Barnes: “He is living and walking proof that a kid from St. Monica Prep can make it all the way to the big time. You don’t have to go to one of the big name schools, go to St. Monica and become the big name.”

Former St. John Bosco running back George Holani in 2023 for Boise State. He plays for the Seahawks.



(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

George Holani, running back, St. John Bosco: A backup running back for the Seahawks who’s filled in for the injured Zach Charbonnet, Holani twice ran for more than 1,000 yards at St. John Bosco before starring at Boise State.

Said coach Jason Negro: “I’m not surprised one bit in George’s journey from Bosco to the Super Bowl. He took the lessons he learned here and the ones that were instilled in him by his family and continued to climb the professional sports ladder.

“George is one of the most humble and hard-working individuals I’ve ever encountered in my career. He’s built on loyalty and culture, which is why he took the path from Bosco to Boise State.

“He trusted the process and understood he needed to be rooted in who he was to get to his ultimate destination, which is playing in the biggest game in the world.”

Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) attempts to evade a tackle by Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai (48) in 2024.

(Greg M. Cooper / Associated Press)

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, Mira Costa: Just looking at the family history of the Tavai family in the South Bay means there will be plenty of people cheering for him and the Patriots. There are six brothers, all of whom played football.

Said coach Don Morrow: “Jahlani deserves a lot of credit. He was a great athlete coming out of Mira Costa but wasn’t the biggest guy. He was tall and lanky. He really changed his body at Hawaii and got really strong and moved to linebacker.”

Mission Viejo wide receiver Brenden Schooler looks for room to run against Norco in 2015.



(Los Angeles Times)

Brenden Schooler, safety, Mission Viejo: The Patriots once had one of the most famous special teams player in Matthew Slater from Servite. Now Schooler is getting noticed after being signed as a free agent in 2022. He made the Pro Bowl in 2024.

Said defensive coordinator Brett Paton: “Brenden was alway the guy who did extra, first in and last out. Made everyone around him a winner, held his teammates to a higher standard, really good leader. And always came up with the big play when we needed it. In the CIF championship game versus Vista Murrieta, he had the game-changing pick at safety.”