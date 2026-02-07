High school basketball: City Section basketball playoff pairings

Share via

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

BOYS

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

OPEN DIVISION

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Quarterfinals

#8 El Camino Real at #1 Palisades

#5 San Pedro at #4 Washington Prep

#6 Fairfax at #3 Birmingham

#7 Narbonne at #2 Cleveland

Note: Semifinals Feb. 21; Finals Feb. 27.

DIVISION I

(All games at 4 p.m. unless noted)

First Round

#16 Bernstein at #1 Granada Hills

#9 LA Marshall at #8 Triumph Charter

#12 LA Hamilton at #5 LA Jordan

#13 Grant at #4 Crenshaw

#14 North Hollywood at #3 Venice

#11 Westchester at #6 Sun Valley Poly

#10 Rancho Dominguez at #7 Taft

#15 LA Wilson at #2 Chatsworth

Note: Quarterfinals Friday; Semifinals Feb. 20-21; Finals Feb. 27-28.

DIVISION II

(All games at 4 p.m. unless noted)

First Round

#16 Granada Hills Kennedy at #1 Bravo

#9 LA Roosevelt at #8 MSCP

#12 Downtown Magnets at #5 Dorsey

#13 View Park at #4 King/Drew

#14 Lincoln at #3 Sylmar

#11 LACES at #6 Carson

#10 Marquez at #7 Garfield

#15 LA University at #2 Eagle Rock

Note: Quarterfinals Friday; Semifinals Feb. 20-21; Finals Feb. 27-28.

DIVISION III

(All games at 4 p.m. unless noted)

First Round

#16 Wilmington Banning at #1 RFK Community

#9 Orthopaedic at #8 South Gate

#12 WISH Academy at #5 Huntington Park

#13 Middle College at #4 Hollywood

#14 South East at #3 SOCES

#11 Arleta at #6 Foshay

#10 Verdugo Hills at #7 Northridge Academy

#15 Roybal at #2 Los Angeles

Note: Quarterfinals Friday; Semifinals Feb. 20-21; Finals Feb. 27-28.

DIVISION IV

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

First Round

#17 Larchmont Charter at #16 Jefferson

#20 USC-MAE at #13 University Prep Value

#19 USC Hybrid at #14 West Adams

#18 Harbor Teacher at #15 New West Charter

Note: Second Round Friday; Quarterfinals Feb. 18; Semifinals Feb. 20; Finals Feb. 27-28.

DIVISION V

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

First Round

#17 Central City Value at #16 Simon Tech

#24 CHAMPS at #9 Sotomayor

#21 Camino Nuevo at #12 Horace Mann UCLA

#20 Manual Arts at #13 Magnolia Science

#19 Santee at #14 Valor Academy

#23 Animo De La Hoya at #11 Torres

#23 Collins Family at #10 East College Prep

#18 Chavez at #15 Animo Pat Brown

Note: Second Round Friday; Quarterfinals Feb. 18; Semifinals Feb. 20; Finals Feb. 27-28.

GIRLS

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

OPEN DIVISION

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Quarterfinals

#8 King/Drew at #1 Westchester

#5 Venice at #4 Granada Hills

#6 Cleveland at #3 LA Hamilton

#7 Palisades at #2 Birmimgham

Note: Semifinals Feb. 21; Finals Feb. 28.

DIVISION I

(All games at 4 p.m. unless noted)

First Round

#16 EFK Community at #1 El Camino Real

#9 Garfield at #8 Taft

#12 Narbonne at #5 Arleta

#13 Bernstein at #4 Eagle Rock

#14 Fairfax at #3 San Pedro

#11 LACES at #6 Grant

#10 Carson at #7 Verdugo Hills

#15 Granada Hills Kennedy at #2 Chatsworth

Note: Quarterfinals Saturday; Semifinals Feb. 20-21; Finals Feb. 27-28.

DIVISION II

(All games at 4 p.m. unless noted)

First Round

#16 Bell at #1 Harbor Teacher

#9 Larchmont Charter at #8 Gertz-Ressler

#12 Hollywood at #5 West Adams

#13 MSCP at #4 Triumph Charter

#14 Sylmar at #3 Santee

#11 South East at #6 Northridge Academy

#10 Hawkins at #7 New West Charter

#15 Animo Watts at #2 North Hollywood

Note: Quarterfinals Saturday; Semifinals Feb. 20-21; Finals Feb. 27-28.

DIVISION III

(All games at 4 p.m. unless noted)

First Round

#16 AMIT at #1 Washington Prep

#9 Central City Value at #8 Diego Rivera

#12 USC Hybrid at #5 Sun Valley Poly

#13 Van Nuys at #4 LA Marshall

#14 SOCES at #3 San Fernando

#11 Animo Robinson at #6 USC-MAE

#10 Stern at #7 Crenshaw

#15 Mendez at #2 Gardena

Note: Quarterfinals Saturday; Semifinals Feb. 20-21; Finals Feb. 27-28.

DIVISION IV

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

First Round

#17 Angelou at #16 Huntington Park

#20 Roybal at #13 Lincoln

#19 Franklin at #14 Lakeview Charter

#18 South Gate at #15 Community Charter

Note: Second round Saturday; Quarterfinals Feb. 19; Semifinals Feb. 21; Finals Feb. 27-28.

DIVISION V

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

First Round

#17 Horace Mann UCLA at #16 VAAS

#24 Rancho Dominguez at #9 Los Angeles

#21 Stella at #12 Discovery

#20 Sotomayor at #13 Orthopaedic

#19 Valor Academy at #14 Animo Bunche

#23 Animo de La Hoya at #11 Monroe

#23 Alliance Bloomfield at #10 Port of LA

#18 East College Prep at #15 Annenberg

Note: Second round Saturday; Quarterfinals Feb. 19; Semifinals Feb. 21; Finals Feb. 27-28.