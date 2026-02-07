High school basketball: City Section basketball playoff pairings
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
BOYS
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
OPEN DIVISION
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
Quarterfinals
#8 El Camino Real at #1 Palisades
#5 San Pedro at #4 Washington Prep
#6 Fairfax at #3 Birmingham
#7 Narbonne at #2 Cleveland
Note: Semifinals Feb. 21; Finals Feb. 27.
DIVISION I
(All games at 4 p.m. unless noted)
First Round
#16 Bernstein at #1 Granada Hills
#9 LA Marshall at #8 Triumph Charter
#12 LA Hamilton at #5 LA Jordan
#13 Grant at #4 Crenshaw
#14 North Hollywood at #3 Venice
#11 Westchester at #6 Sun Valley Poly
#10 Rancho Dominguez at #7 Taft
#15 LA Wilson at #2 Chatsworth
Note: Quarterfinals Friday; Semifinals Feb. 20-21; Finals Feb. 27-28.
DIVISION II
(All games at 4 p.m. unless noted)
First Round
#16 Granada Hills Kennedy at #1 Bravo
#9 LA Roosevelt at #8 MSCP
#12 Downtown Magnets at #5 Dorsey
#13 View Park at #4 King/Drew
#14 Lincoln at #3 Sylmar
#11 LACES at #6 Carson
#10 Marquez at #7 Garfield
#15 LA University at #2 Eagle Rock
Note: Quarterfinals Friday; Semifinals Feb. 20-21; Finals Feb. 27-28.
DIVISION III
(All games at 4 p.m. unless noted)
First Round
#16 Wilmington Banning at #1 RFK Community
#9 Orthopaedic at #8 South Gate
#12 WISH Academy at #5 Huntington Park
#13 Middle College at #4 Hollywood
#14 South East at #3 SOCES
#11 Arleta at #6 Foshay
#10 Verdugo Hills at #7 Northridge Academy
#15 Roybal at #2 Los Angeles
Note: Quarterfinals Friday; Semifinals Feb. 20-21; Finals Feb. 27-28.
DIVISION IV
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
First Round
#17 Larchmont Charter at #16 Jefferson
#20 USC-MAE at #13 University Prep Value
#19 USC Hybrid at #14 West Adams
#18 Harbor Teacher at #15 New West Charter
Note: Second Round Friday; Quarterfinals Feb. 18; Semifinals Feb. 20; Finals Feb. 27-28.
DIVISION V
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
First Round
#17 Central City Value at #16 Simon Tech
#24 CHAMPS at #9 Sotomayor
#21 Camino Nuevo at #12 Horace Mann UCLA
#20 Manual Arts at #13 Magnolia Science
#19 Santee at #14 Valor Academy
#23 Animo De La Hoya at #11 Torres
#23 Collins Family at #10 East College Prep
#18 Chavez at #15 Animo Pat Brown
Note: Second Round Friday; Quarterfinals Feb. 18; Semifinals Feb. 20; Finals Feb. 27-28.
GIRLS
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
OPEN DIVISION
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
Quarterfinals
#8 King/Drew at #1 Westchester
#5 Venice at #4 Granada Hills
#6 Cleveland at #3 LA Hamilton
#7 Palisades at #2 Birmimgham
Note: Semifinals Feb. 21; Finals Feb. 28.
DIVISION I
(All games at 4 p.m. unless noted)
First Round
#16 EFK Community at #1 El Camino Real
#9 Garfield at #8 Taft
#12 Narbonne at #5 Arleta
#13 Bernstein at #4 Eagle Rock
#14 Fairfax at #3 San Pedro
#11 LACES at #6 Grant
#10 Carson at #7 Verdugo Hills
#15 Granada Hills Kennedy at #2 Chatsworth
Note: Quarterfinals Saturday; Semifinals Feb. 20-21; Finals Feb. 27-28.
DIVISION II
(All games at 4 p.m. unless noted)
First Round
#16 Bell at #1 Harbor Teacher
#9 Larchmont Charter at #8 Gertz-Ressler
#12 Hollywood at #5 West Adams
#13 MSCP at #4 Triumph Charter
#14 Sylmar at #3 Santee
#11 South East at #6 Northridge Academy
#10 Hawkins at #7 New West Charter
#15 Animo Watts at #2 North Hollywood
Note: Quarterfinals Saturday; Semifinals Feb. 20-21; Finals Feb. 27-28.
DIVISION III
(All games at 4 p.m. unless noted)
First Round
#16 AMIT at #1 Washington Prep
#9 Central City Value at #8 Diego Rivera
#12 USC Hybrid at #5 Sun Valley Poly
#13 Van Nuys at #4 LA Marshall
#14 SOCES at #3 San Fernando
#11 Animo Robinson at #6 USC-MAE
#10 Stern at #7 Crenshaw
#15 Mendez at #2 Gardena
Note: Quarterfinals Saturday; Semifinals Feb. 20-21; Finals Feb. 27-28.
DIVISION IV
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
First Round
#17 Angelou at #16 Huntington Park
#20 Roybal at #13 Lincoln
#19 Franklin at #14 Lakeview Charter
#18 South Gate at #15 Community Charter
Note: Second round Saturday; Quarterfinals Feb. 19; Semifinals Feb. 21; Finals Feb. 27-28.
DIVISION V
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
First Round
#17 Horace Mann UCLA at #16 VAAS
#24 Rancho Dominguez at #9 Los Angeles
#21 Stella at #12 Discovery
#20 Sotomayor at #13 Orthopaedic
#19 Valor Academy at #14 Animo Bunche
#23 Animo de La Hoya at #11 Monroe
#23 Alliance Bloomfield at #10 Port of LA
#18 East College Prep at #15 Annenberg
Note: Second round Saturday; Quarterfinals Feb. 19; Semifinals Feb. 21; Finals Feb. 27-28.