Prep talk: Servite sprinters ready to compete at winter track championships

Jace Wells, right, slows up after passing the baton to Servite teammate Jaelen Hunter for the second leg of a boys’ 4x100-meter relay heat at the CIF state track and field preliminaries last year at Buchanan High School in Clovis.

The track and field season begins in less than a month, and for an early look at who’s gotten faster should happen on Saturday when Arcadia High is the site for the California winter championships.

The meet is run by Rich Gonzalez, who also handles the Arcadia Invitational.

Servite is sending most of its top sprinters to the event, which includes running in the 60-, 150- and 300-meter races. Twins Jace and Jorden Wells have already shown they will be faster in their sophomore seasons. Ditto for Jaelen Hunter.

Another athlete earning rave reviews in the offseason has been Loyola’s Ejam Yohannes in the 200 and 400.

