Prep talk: Dylan McCord of Thousand Oaks is three-point shooting whiz

Dylan McCord of Thousand Oaks High lines up a free throw.
Dylan McCord of Thousand Oaks has been one of the top three-point shooters this season.
(McCord family)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
If the NBA needs a Southland representative for a three-point shooting contest during All-Star Weekend at Intuit Dome, senior Dylan McCord of Thousand Oaks High would gladly raise his hand to participate.

The 6-foot-1 senior made 113 threes in the regular season for 23-4 Thousand Oaks. In the Lancers’ final regular-season game, he scored 43 points against Newbury Park, including 10 threes. He’s the school record-holder for most threes in a season and in a game.

McCord is averaging 22.5 points. He also has a game in which he made nine threes this season. As comparison, LaMelo Ball made 154 threes in 2016-17 for Chino Hills, second most in Southern Section history.

Thousand Oaks will be in the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs that begin next week.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

