Prep talk: Dylan McCord of Thousand Oaks is three-point shooting whiz

Dylan McCord of Thousand Oaks has been one of the top three-point shooters this season.

If the NBA needs a Southland representative for a three-point shooting contest during All-Star Weekend at Intuit Dome, senior Dylan McCord of Thousand Oaks High would gladly raise his hand to participate.

The 6-foot-1 senior made 113 threes in the regular season for 23-4 Thousand Oaks. In the Lancers’ final regular-season game, he scored 43 points against Newbury Park, including 10 threes. He’s the school record-holder for most threes in a season and in a game.

McCord is averaging 22.5 points. He also has a game in which he made nine threes this season. As comparison, LaMelo Ball made 154 threes in 2016-17 for Chino Hills, second most in Southern Section history.

Thousand Oaks will be in the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs that begin next week.

