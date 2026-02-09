Prep talk: Joe Wyatt guides Sun Valley Poly to another East Valley League championship

Sun Valley Poly went 12-0 this season in the East Valley League under coach Joe Wyatt.

Joe Wyatt, the third-year basketball coach at Sun Valley Poly, said goodbye to his son, JD, at the end of last season. He was one of the leading scorers in the City Section at 28.5 points per game and left for prep school at Academy of Central Florida, where he’s averaging close to 20 points.

So how did Poly end up going 12-0 this season in East Valley League play and extend its league winning streak to 28 consecutive wins without JD?

“I can actually coach a little bit,” Wyatt said.

Sun Valley Poly basketball coach Joe Wyatt. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

With seniors Kevin Lara and Angel Guerrero leading the way, Poly is seeded No. 6 in the City Section Division I playoffs and will open at home on Wednesday against defending Open Division champion Westchester. Lara had a big three last season when Poly defeated Grant 50-49 to win the City Division I title.

Wyatt had success at El Camino Real, winning a City Section Open Division title in 2014, his first season as head coach. He’s provided stability to the Parrots and knows how to adjust to personnel changes.

