Prep talk: It’s a family affair for El Camino Real boys and girls soccer

El Camino Real boys soccer coach Ian Kogan with his daughter, Jordyn, a key defender for the girls team.

It’s all in the family for El Camino Real soccer.

The head coach for the defending City Section Open Division champion boys soccer team is Ian Kogan, whose daughter, Jordyn, is a top defender for the El Camino Real girls team.

ECR is the #1 seed in the LA City open division and will host Banning HS on Thursday at 3pm. pic.twitter.com/2GHv6Y4Fap — ECR Boys Soccer (@ECRBoysSoccer) February 9, 2026

In two seasons, Kogan and girls coach Eric Choi will be talking even more, because arriving in the fall 2027 will be Jordyn’s sister, Peyton, and Choi’s daughter, Leighton.

“I can’t wait,” Choi said.

Both teams found out their City Section playoff seedings on Monday. The boys team is seeded No. 1. The girls team is seeded No. 3 behind Cleveland.

Here’s the link to pairings.

