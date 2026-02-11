Prep basketball roundup: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame stays hot in Open Division playoff win

Zach White of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame delivers dunk in Open Division playoff win over La Mirada.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Tyran who?

Remember when people were wondering what might happen to the Sherman Oaks Notre Dame basketball team after All-American Tyran Stokes left for a new high school in Washington?

What’s happened is that the Knights (20-6) went into the weight room, got stronger to make up for losing Stokes’ rebounding prowess and are very much alive in the Southern Section Open Division playoffs after defeating La Mirada 76-60 on Wednesday night in their opening game of Pool D. Next up is St. John Bosco at home Tuesday night.

Players such as Zach White, Josiah Nance, Ilan Niklov and Zion Lanier are showing off their muscles. Even guard NaVorro Bowman, who scored 25 points, is using his strength to draw fouls and head to the free-throw line.

Andrew Castro scored 17 points for La Mirada, which had won 14 consecutive games.

Santa Margarita 81, Damien 71: The Eagles won their pool play opener at home. Kaiden Bailey finished with 21 points.

Sierra Canyon 71, Crespi 64: Jordan Mize scored 16 points, Brandon McCoy and Brannon Martinsen 15 and Maxi Adams 14 to power top-seeded Sierra Canyon to an Open Division win.

Advertisement

Redondo Union 74, Etiwanda 31: SJ Madison led the way with 20 points for Redondo Union.

Windward 77, Bishop Montgomery 61: Davey Harris finished with 26 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Windward.

JSerra 72, Pasadena 66: The Lions won in overtime. Jaden Bailes had 21 points.

Orange Lutheran 79, Arcadia 74: Josh King scored 22 points for Orange Lutheran.

Brentwood 61, Long Beach Poly 55: AJ Okoh delivered a 31-point performance for the Eagles, who will face Fairmont Prep on the road Friday. Fairmont Prep eiminated Crossroads.

Loyola 72, Los Alamitos 64: Deuce Newt had 24 points for the Cubs.

Eastside 65, Redlands East Valley 61: Christian Duran led Eastside with 18 points.

Rolling Hills Prep 50, St. Monica 47: Kawika Suter had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Rolling Hills Prep.

Oakwood 72, San Bernardino 69: Dylan Williams had 19 points and 14 rebounds and Bryce Fletcher added 18 points for Oakwood.

Rancho Christian 78, St. Francis 59: With 7-4 center Cherif Millogo not playing, St. Francis was beaten in its playoff opener. Luke Paulus had 17 points.

Advertisement

Long Beach Millikan 79, Thousand Oaks 34: Freshman guard Quali Giran had 21 points.

Murrieta Mesa 71, Viewpoint 58: Murrieta Mesa advances in the Division 3 playoffs.

MIra Costa 57, Oaks Christian 56: Paxx Bell scored 15 points for Mira Costa.

Fairfax 66, Birmingham 58: Chris Stokes scored 22 points to help the Lions upset No. 3-seeded Birmingham in the City Section Open Division playoffs. Fairfax will face Cleveland, a 57-52 winner over Narbonne, in the semifinals on Feb. 21. Charlie Adams scored 23 points for Cleveland.

Palisades 72, El Camino Real 45: Top-seeded Palisades received 23 points from EJ Popoola and will face San Pedro in an Open Division semifinals on Feb. 21 at L.A. Southwest College.

San Pedro 51, Washington Prep 47: The Pirates won on the road to reach the Open Division semifinals. AJ Bobich made four free throws in the final 30 seconds and finished with 10 points. Chris Morgan led the way with 15 points and Ricky Alonso had 12.

Sun Valley Poly 44, Westchester 36: The Parrots eliminated defending City Open Division champion Westchester in a Division I opener. Kevin Lara scored 15 points for Poly.

Carson 68, LACES 53: Mekhi Williams had 28 points and Blake McCall 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Colts in a City Division II game.

Crenshaw 69, Grant 58: Lauran Coleman had 20 points for the Cougars in a Division I opener.

Eagle Rock 53, University 51: Skylar Melton scored 27 points for University in the Division II loss.