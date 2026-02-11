Prep talk: San Pedro vs. Washington Prep tops City Section basketball playoff openers
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
The high school basketball playoffs begin on Wednesday throughout the Southland, and there’s no doubt what should be the best opening matchuip in the City Section: San Pedro at Washington Prep.
No. 5-seeded San Pedro (22-6) won the Marine League title and has a veteran team under coach John Bobich. No. 4-seeded Washington Prep (17-11) won the Coliseum League title has the City Section’s leading scorer in Jayshawn Kibble, who’s averaging 28 points a game.
“We’re ready,” Washington Prep coach Jovante King said. Washington Prep lost to Cleveland last season in an Open Division first-round game.
The winner will face either top-seeded Palisades or No. 8-seeded El Camino Real in the semifinals on Feb. 21 at L.A. Southwest College. A Washington Prep-Palisades game would be almost a home game for Washington Prep.
San Pedro likes to play zone defense and rely on its three-point shooting.
Here’s the link to City Section pairings.
The Southern Section Open Division begins with Mission League rivals Crespi and top-seeded Sierra Canyon playing at Sierra Canyon. Crespi has been showing improvement in recent weeks, defeating Harvard-Westlake and putting a scare into Sherman Oaks Notre Dame before losing.
Here’s the Southern Section schedule.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.