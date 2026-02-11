Prep talk: San Pedro vs. Washington Prep tops City Section basketball playoff openers

John Bobich, in his 26h season coaching San Pedro, talks to his team during a timeout.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The high school basketball playoffs begin on Wednesday throughout the Southland, and there’s no doubt what should be the best opening matchuip in the City Section: San Pedro at Washington Prep.

No. 5-seeded San Pedro (22-6) won the Marine League title and has a veteran team under coach John Bobich. No. 4-seeded Washington Prep (17-11) won the Coliseum League title has the City Section’s leading scorer in Jayshawn Kibble, who’s averaging 28 points a game.

“We’re ready,” Washington Prep coach Jovante King said. Washington Prep lost to Cleveland last season in an Open Division first-round game.

Advertisement

The winner will face either top-seeded Palisades or No. 8-seeded El Camino Real in the semifinals on Feb. 21 at L.A. Southwest College. A Washington Prep-Palisades game would be almost a home game for Washington Prep.

San Pedro likes to play zone defense and rely on its three-point shooting.

Here’s the link to City Section pairings.

The Southern Section Open Division begins with Mission League rivals Crespi and top-seeded Sierra Canyon playing at Sierra Canyon. Crespi has been showing improvement in recent weeks, defeating Harvard-Westlake and putting a scare into Sherman Oaks Notre Dame before losing.

Advertisement

Here’s the Southern Section schedule.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.