As the high school boys’ basketball playoffs begin this week, these are the players who have reached or exceeded expectations to be at the top of their game during the regular season.

Let’s offer a salute for rising up:

The new state record holder for most career points in California is Jason Crowe Jr. of Inglewood. pic.twitter.com/uNIpBqaGoU — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 10, 2025

Jason Crowe Jr., Inglewood: In each of his four seasons, Crowe has gotten better. Already the state’s all-time scoring leader with more than 4,000 points, he’s learned to draw fouls with his aggressiveness and increased strength instead of relying on three-point shooting. He leads the state, averaging 43.8 points.

Who else do you want to have the ball to clinch victory. Christian Collins. pic.twitter.com/K5uNzy4OMl — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 10, 2026

Christian Collins, St. John Bosco: The best uncommitted player in California has been a model of consistency. The 6-foot-9 senior remains focused and hungry with each game, raising his skills and intensity to be a prime MVP candidate.

Kaiden Bailey, Santa Margarita: The Georgia Tech commit has truly become an outstanding point guard, ready to score if needed and pass if needed. When he went scoreless against St. John Bosco, he found another way to contribute with eight assists. The ability to recognize what is required will be key to his future success.

Joe Sterling has to be one of best three-point shooters in SoCal. pic.twitter.com/4GaYZtQDfj — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 8, 2026

Joe Sterling, Harvard-Westlake: His three-point shooting skills are fantastic. The Texas commit is also learning to use his strength inside when needed. He faced adversity at the end of the regular season when his team lost three out of four games, so let’s see how he responds in the Open Division playoffs.

Brandon McCoy has taken over this game. pic.twitter.com/ULWWyfnhFX — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 22, 2026

Brandon McCoy, Sierra Canyon: Give McCoy credit. He’s gotten better in his senior year even though he was already a top college prospect. Maybe it’s because he’s healthy. He’s jumping better and has become more explosive and versatile for the No. 1 team in California.

Cherif Millogo, St. Francis: Few knew what kind of influence the 7-4 center would have after transferring from Boston and missing a year because of a knee injury. He’s been a breath of fresh air. His skills are tremendous, along with his smiles and friendliness to fans and teammates alike.

Kevin Keshishyan, Los Altos: A 6-7 junior, Keshishyan entered this week averaging 20.4 points and 8.2 rebounds, proving his summer development was no fluke.

Eli Garner, Damien: It’s his fourth year playing on varsity and his best. He’s a scorer, rebounder and defender. Whatever coach Mike LeDuc asks of him, he delivers.

Devin Wright, Redondo Union: The son of former 12-year NBA player Dorell Wright has come on strong with big games against quality opponents, signaling the Sea Hawks have a third option to join SJ Madison and Chace Holley.

Gene Roebuck, La Mirada: The junior guard is averaging 22.4 points and kept his team competitive against one of the toughest schedules this season.

Great game after three. Corona del Mar 61, Los Alamitos 60. 30 points for junior Maxwell Scott. pic.twitter.com/x37k9bzU9p — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 6, 2026

Maxwell Scott, Corona del Mar: A junior guard, Scott is close to automatic from three-point range when left open. He’s helped the Sea Kings reach the Open Division playoffs for the first time in school history.

Look at this basket by NaVorro Bowman. Would not be denied. Zach White fouls out with 4:46 left. Crespi by one. pic.twitter.com/O8zgN66F8v — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 3, 2026

NaVorro Bowman Jr., Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: He’s stamped as the best guard from the class of 2027. His shooting and scoring skills are elite. His strength keeps growing.

Will Conroy Jr., Village Christian: As a freshman, Conroy leads his team in scoring at 27.5 points a game and leads his team when games are close, showing poise beyond his age at 15 years old.

Jaden Bailes, JSerra: The transfer from San Diego Cathedral keeps performing big in big games by making clutch shots.

Dylan McCord of Thousand Oaks has been one of the top three-point shooters this season. (McCord family)

Dylan McCord, Thousand Oaks: The senior guard has made 113 threes while averaging 22.5 points. He set a school record with 10 threes in a single game.

Kamrynn Nathan, Elsinore: The junior guard is averaging nearly 25.2 points a game for the only unbeaten team left in the Southern Section.

Ethan Hill, Brentwood: Only a sophomore, he looks like a 6-7 football player yet can throw around his body in basketball. Once he gets the ball inside, the options are either watch him score or foul him.

Freshman Phillip Reed of Palisades. pic.twitter.com/lUsuzxOe6t — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 9, 2025

Phillip Reed, Palisades: The freshman guard will be the player to watch as the Dolphins go for a City Section Open Division championship. His scoring skills and ability to find open teammates will be key to the Dolphins’ development.

Richie Ramirez, Mater Dei: He’s been an important addition as a junior guard, averaging 22.5 points a game.

Cayman Martin attacks pic.twitter.com/5WvfwGCmU6 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 3, 2026

Cayman Martin, Crespi: He played junior varsity last season as a sophomore after moving from Japan and has been a revelation with each game.