Prep talk: Can any girls’ basketball team topple Ontario Christian, Etiwanda or Sierra Canyon?

The high school girls’ basketball playoffs begin on Thursday, and the only question that needs to be answered is who wins when Etiwanda faces Sierra Canyon in the Southern Section Open Division semifinals on Feb. 24.

Yes, that’s still two weeks away and both teams need to win games to reach that point, but in girls’ basketball, No. 1 Ontario Christian, No. 2 Etiwanda and No. 3 Sierra Canyon have become so dominant that it’s baffling why the Southern Section decided it needed to have a 12-team bracket and make nine teams almost sacrificial lambs.

Of course, in sports, anything can happen. But the results in regular season have been clear. Ontario Christian (27-1), Etiwanda (27-2) and Sierra Canyon (25-2) have separated themselves from the other top teams in the Southland.

Each roster is filled with some of the best players in the country. And Sierra Canyon has submitted Hamiley Arenas to the Southern Section seeking to get her eligible immediately after she didn’t play for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame during the regular season because of an injury.

The fact 12 teams were selected for the Open Division makes Division 1 more competitive. Ventura is seeded No. 1 in Division 1.

