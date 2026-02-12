Advertisement
High School Sports

LAUSD investigating incident involving basketball player and official after playoff game

Basketball on a blue court.
(Getty Images)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

Dorsey High and the Los Angeles Unified School District are investigating an incident involving a Dorsey High basketball player at the conclusion of a City Section playoff game on Wednesday night in which the player tried to punch an official.

City Section commissioner Vicky Lagos said she has been in touch with school officials.

Video from the incident shows the player taking swings at the official before others were able to separate the player from the official.

Downtown Business Magnet defeated Dorsey 59-54.

According to CIF bylaw 210, “any student who physically assaults the person of a game or event official shall be banned from interscholastic athletes for the remainder of the student’s eligibility.”
High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement