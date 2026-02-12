LAUSD investigating incident involving basketball player and official after playoff game

Dorsey High and the Los Angeles Unified School District are investigating an incident involving a Dorsey High basketball player at the conclusion of a City Section playoff game on Wednesday night in which the player tried to punch an official.

City Section commissioner Vicky Lagos said she has been in touch with school officials.

Video from the incident shows the player taking swings at the official before others were able to separate the player from the official.

Downtown Business Magnet defeated Dorsey 59-54.

According to CIF bylaw 210, “any student who physically assaults the person of a game or event official shall be banned from interscholastic athletes for the remainder of the student’s eligibility.”