Servite alum Rick Garretson is chosen to be the school’s new football coach

Rick Garretson poses for a photo.
Rick Garretson, who graduated from Servite in 1974, is returning to become the new football coach.
(Servite HS)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Moving swiftly to find a new football coach, Servite has selected alumnus Rick Garretson as its next head coach.

He returns to the Anaheim campus after guiding Chandler High in Arizona to great success from 2019-2024. His teams put together a 46-game winning streak and won two Open Division championships. He spent 14 years overall at Chandler.

He replaces Chris Reinert, another Servite alumnus who resigned after three seasons to pursue other opportunities.

Garretson, 71, previously served as an assistant coach at Servite from 1989 to 2004, working for coach Larry Toner.

The Trinity League has changed immensely since his earlier days, with the pressure to win rising. He will join new coaches at JSerra and Orange Lutheran this fall.

The school had to move fast to find a replacement for Reinert because several top Servite players have already transferred to St. John Bosco and Santa Margarita.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

