Prep talk: First-year coach Corey Kitani has Carson in City Section DII quarterfinals

Corey Kitani (left), the nephew of coach Harvey Kitani, needs only 991 coaching wins to reach his uncle’s achievement.

After spending nine years learning under his uncle, future Hall of Fame coach Harvey Kitani, Corey Kitani set off on his own this season, becoming the head basketball coach at Carson High.

There were ups and downs, but Kitani, 29, has Carson in the City Section Division II quarterfinals with a game against host Sylmar on Friday night.

Harvey Kitani spent 35 years at Fairfax and is now at Rolling Hills Prep, where he recently celebrated his 1,000th career coaching win. Corey is only 991 wins away.

Harvey said of his nephew, “He’s a good coach. He stands for the right things. He’s going to develop kids. If he keeps the Carson kids at home, Carson can rise to be a power in the City.”

Corey Kitani has been a P.E. teacher for six years. He said this year’s Carson team was never at full strength until late January. Now the 9-19 Colts are rolling with wins over Narbonne and LACES.

Asked what he’s learned from his uncle, Kitani said, “The every day grind, the discipline, accountability, sticking to the foundation you’re trying to build.”

