High School Sports

The Times’ preseason top 25 high school baseball rankings

St. John Bosco High teammates celebrate with a dogpile on the field after winning the regional baseball title last year.
St. John Bosco High teammates celebrate with a dogpile on the field after winning the regional baseball title last year
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist
A look at The Times’ preseason top 25 baseball rankings for the Southland.

Rk. School; Comment

The Times’ preseason top 25 high school rankings for the 2026 season:

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO: The return of pitcher Julian Garcia from injury adds to a senior-laden team for defending Division 1 champions.

2. ORANGE LUTHERAN: Full of talent, but it all comes down to finding two pitchers who will deliver complete games in the playoffs.

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE: Improved pitching, solid hitting and elite freshmen make the Wolverines title contenders.

4. HUNTINGTON BEACH: With junior pitcher/outfielder Jared Grindlinger leading the way, Oilers will once again make plenty of waves.

5. CORONA: Outfielder Anthony Murphy, pitcher Mason Sims, shortstop Trey Ebel show the cupboard isn’t bare.

6. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME: The pitching depth is off the charts, now if only the hitters can come through.

7. SANTA MARGARITA: Shortstop Brody Schumaker is the real deal and beware of sophomore pitcher Tyler George.

8. ROYAL: There are 23 seniors, led by pitchers Dustin Dunwoody (Arizona commit), Dean Barkman (UCSB) and Colten Rainer (UCLA).

9. CYPRESS: Terrific pitching depth gives coach John Weber lots of options for his annual tough schedule.

10. SIERRA CANYON: Trailblazers have group of pitchers throwing 90 mph and elite freshman in Jordan Leon.

11. ARCADIA: Damian Catano (St. Mary’s) is a top pitcher and will have more mound help after leading the Apaches to the Division 1 playoffs last season.

12. MATER DEI: Ezekiel Lara, Brady Guth, Owen Shannon are ready for big seasons

13. AQUINAS: There’s lots of hitters back, including Jonathan Tena, who had 36 hits and a .480 batting average.

14. NORCO: There’s lots of promising young players with experience ready to deliver even more this season.

15. CORONA CENTENNIAL: Any team with Jaden Walk-Green being the disruptor in the outfield and at the plate is dangerous.

16. LA MIRADA: Junior pitcher Luke Armijo is a Texas commit, so the Matadores will build their starting rotation around him.

17. SOUTH HILLS: Junior shortstop Diego Villarreal was league MVP last season and should support a pitching staff that has depth.

18. EL DORADO: As usual, the pitching will be good and it’s a matter of execution to win the close games against top opponents.

19. OAKS CHRISTIAN: Catcher Carson Sheffer is someone to watch as a future pro to watch his arm and power at the plate.

20. JSERRA: If the young pitchers come through to support outfielder Blake Bowen & Co., Lions can surprise in Trinity League.

21. LOYOLA: Freshman shortstop Brody Brooks is 6 feet 3, hero on El Segundo Little League team and ready to make immediate impact.

22. AYALA: All you need to know is that pitcher Caleb Trugman is back for his senior season.

23. BONITA: Outfielder Joaquin Covarrubias is a USC commit and pitcher Daniel Nageer showed promise last season with a 7-2 record.

24. GAHR: The pitching duo of Jake Ourique (Oregon) and Bryce Morrison (USC) makes Gahr a team to watch.

25. VILLA PARK: Top hitter Aidan Young as well as top pitchers Jack McGuire and Logan Hoppie return.
High School SportsSports

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

