The Times’ preseason top 25 high school baseball rankings

St. John Bosco High teammates celebrate with a dogpile on the field after winning the regional baseball title last year

A look at The Times’ preseason top 25 baseball rankings for the Southland.

The Times’ preseason top 25 high school rankings for the 2026 season:

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO: The return of pitcher Julian Garcia from injury adds to a senior-laden team for defending Division 1 champions.

2. ORANGE LUTHERAN: Full of talent, but it all comes down to finding two pitchers who will deliver complete games in the playoffs.

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE: Improved pitching, solid hitting and elite freshmen make the Wolverines title contenders.

4. HUNTINGTON BEACH: With junior pitcher/outfielder Jared Grindlinger leading the way, Oilers will once again make plenty of waves.

5. CORONA: Outfielder Anthony Murphy, pitcher Mason Sims, shortstop Trey Ebel show the cupboard isn’t bare.

6. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME: The pitching depth is off the charts, now if only the hitters can come through.

7. SANTA MARGARITA: Shortstop Brody Schumaker is the real deal and beware of sophomore pitcher Tyler George.

8. ROYAL: There are 23 seniors, led by pitchers Dustin Dunwoody (Arizona commit), Dean Barkman (UCSB) and Colten Rainer (UCLA).

9. CYPRESS: Terrific pitching depth gives coach John Weber lots of options for his annual tough schedule.

10. SIERRA CANYON: Trailblazers have group of pitchers throwing 90 mph and elite freshman in Jordan Leon.

11. ARCADIA: Damian Catano (St. Mary’s) is a top pitcher and will have more mound help after leading the Apaches to the Division 1 playoffs last season.

12. MATER DEI: Ezekiel Lara, Brady Guth, Owen Shannon are ready for big seasons

13. AQUINAS: There’s lots of hitters back, including Jonathan Tena, who had 36 hits and a .480 batting average.

14. NORCO: There’s lots of promising young players with experience ready to deliver even more this season.

15. CORONA CENTENNIAL: Any team with Jaden Walk-Green being the disruptor in the outfield and at the plate is dangerous.

16. LA MIRADA: Junior pitcher Luke Armijo is a Texas commit, so the Matadores will build their starting rotation around him.

17. SOUTH HILLS: Junior shortstop Diego Villarreal was league MVP last season and should support a pitching staff that has depth.

18. EL DORADO: As usual, the pitching will be good and it’s a matter of execution to win the close games against top opponents.

19. OAKS CHRISTIAN: Catcher Carson Sheffer is someone to watch as a future pro to watch his arm and power at the plate.

20. JSERRA: If the young pitchers come through to support outfielder Blake Bowen & Co., Lions can surprise in Trinity League.

21. LOYOLA: Freshman shortstop Brody Brooks is 6 feet 3, hero on El Segundo Little League team and ready to make immediate impact.

22. AYALA: All you need to know is that pitcher Caleb Trugman is back for his senior season.

23. BONITA: Outfielder Joaquin Covarrubias is a USC commit and pitcher Daniel Nageer showed promise last season with a 7-2 record.

24. GAHR: The pitching duo of Jake Ourique (Oregon) and Bryce Morrison (USC) makes Gahr a team to watch.

25. VILLA PARK: Top hitter Aidan Young as well as top pitchers Jack McGuire and Logan Hoppie return.