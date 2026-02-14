Prep talk: Birmingham’s Henry Aslikyan bids for fourth consecutive City Section wrestling title

Birmingham’s Henry Aslikyan wins the City Section individual wrestling title in the 113-pound division at Roybal High School last season.

It’s time to pay tribute to Birmingham High senior Henry Aslikyan, who makes his bid for a fourth consecutive City Section wrestling championship on Saturday night at Roybal. No Birmingham athlete has won four individual titles.

He has continued to get stronger, bigger and better from the time he arrived as a freshman. He’s been dominating the City lower weight classes while becoming a two-time state champion.

He’ll be competing in perhaps the toughest weight class in the state — 120 pounds. He’s a Michigan commit. There’s likely to be three state champions in that weight class in two weeks in Bakersfield.

Birmingham has already won City titles in boys’ and girls’ duals competition. This time he is qualifying for the state championships in Bakersfield and individual titles.

Adelaida Fernandez of Birmingham is trying for her third straight City title in girls’ wrestling. Greg Torosian and Arno Vardanyan are also seeking third titles for the Patriots in boys.

In the heavyweight division, Monroe’s Abraham Datte is a two-time City champion.

