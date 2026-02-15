Advertisement
Prep talk: Derrick Taylor continues his coaching magic at Blair

Derrick Taylor talks to his Taft team during timeout against King/Drew in 2023.
Derrick Taylor, shown coaching Taft in 2023, is now coach at Blair, which took down the No. 1 seed in the Southern Section Division 4 boys’ basketball playoffs Friday night.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
Derrick Taylor won four City Section titles coaching basketball at Taft High. He won a Southern Section 3A title coaching at St. John Bosco and a Division II state championship with the Braves. So when he decided to come out of retirement and coach at Blair this season, you knew something good might happen.

On Friday night, Blair continued its run in the Southern Section Division 4 playoffs by upsetting No. 1-seeded Bonita 79-71. Jaleel Hunter had 14 points and 20 rebounds.

Blair lost its top player, Tim Anderson, who transferred to Pasadena. The team started 0-4. Now the Vikings are 21-9 and playing in the Division 4 quarterfinals on the road against Trabuco Hills on Tuesday.

Taylor lost his job at Taft in 2023 after guiding the Toreadors to an Open Division title. He briefly was going to coach at Gardena Serra, then stepped down for health reasons.

Things quickly have turned around for Blair, but it comes as no surprise to those who’ve seen what Taylor can do.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
