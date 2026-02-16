High school soccer: Updated playoff schedule
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER PLAYOFFS
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
SOUTHERN SECTION
BOYS
QUARTERFINALS
(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
OPEN DIVISION
Pool Play
#4 Placentia Valencia at #8 Orange Lutheran
#2 Mater Dei at #6 JSerra
DIVISION 1
Anaheim Canyon at Torrance
Santa Monica at Servite, 3:30 p.m.
Sunny Hills at Sultana
El Segundo at Fontana, Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Downey at El Dorado, 6 p.m.
Newport Harbor vs. Crossroads, 6 p.m. at Belmar Park
Bishop Amat at Culver City, 3 p.m.
Patriot at Citrus Hill, 5:30 p.m.
DIVISION 3
West Torrance at Los Alamitos
Godinez at Palmdale, 3 p.m.
Channel Islands at Littlerock
Knight at Calabasas, 3 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Cypress at Granite Hills
Indian Springs at Sierra Vista
Santa Paula at Irvine University
Oxnard Pacifica at Lakewood
DIVISION 5
Crespi at Santa Ana Valley
San Marcos at Mountain View
Tustin at Esperanza, 6 p.m.
Westlake at Camarillo
DIVISION 6
Viewpoint vs. Bishop Montgomery at South Torrance
Coachella Valley vs. Animo Leadership, 4 p.m. at Edward Vincent Field
Vista del Lago at Cerritos Valley Christian
Lakeside at Ontario Christian, 3 p.m.
DIVISION 7
Maranatha vs. Cerritos, 5:30 p.m. at Gahr
Edgewood vs. Pasadena Poly at San Marino
Oakwood at Ganesha
Palmdale Academy Charter at Pioneer
DIVISION 8
San Jacinto Leadership vs. Fairmont Prep, 3 p.m. at Great Park
Bishop Diego vs. OC Pacifica Christian, 3 p.m. at Vanguard University
Holy Martyrs vs. Rio Hondo Prep, 3 p.m. at Kare Park
de Toledo at Thacher, Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Note: Semifinals Saturday; Finals Feb. 27 or 28.
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
CITY SECTION
BOYS
SECOND ROUND
(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
DIVISION I
#17 King/Drew at #1 Chavez
#9 Angelou at #8 LA University
#12 Sun Valley Poly at #5 Chatsworth
#13 Van Nuys at #4 Granada Hills
#19 LA Marshall at #3 Diego Rivera
#11 San Pedro at #6 Cleveland
#10 Carson at #7 Legacy
#15 Granada Hills Kennedy vs. #2 Roybal, 2:30 p.m. at Contreras
DIVISION II
#17 Canoga Park vs. #1 New West Charter, 2p.m. at Dignity Health Park
#9 Santee at #8 South Gate, 4 p.m.
#12 Arleta at #5 Annenberg
#20 Neuwirth Leadership Academy at #4 Orthopaedic
#14 Taft at #3 Fremont
#22 Elizabeth at #6 Garfield
#23 Huntington Park at #7 Alliance Health
#15 RFK Community at #2 Locke
DIVISION III
#17 West Adams at #1 LACES
#9 Franklin at #8 Alliance Bloomfield
#12 North Hollywood at #5 SOCES
#13 Foshay at #4 San Fernando
#14 Hollywood at #3 Gardena
#11 Grant at #6 Animo Pat Brown
#23 Sun Valley Magnet at #7 Collins Family
#15 Bernstein at #2 LA Hamilton
DIVISION IV
#16 Smidt Tech at #1 Mendez
#24 New Designs University Park at #8 LA Roosevelt
#12 MSCP at #5 East Valley
#13 Animo South LA at #4 Maywood Academy
#19 Lakeview Charter at #3 Downtown Magnets
#11 Triumph Charter at #6 Panorama
#10 Alliance Levine vs. #7 Aspire Ollin, 2 p.m. at Boyle Heights Sports Center
#18 Port of LA at #2 Belmont
Note: Quarterfinals Friday; Semifinals Feb. 25; Finals Feb. 27 or 28.
GIRLS
SEMIFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
#5 Palisades vs. #1 Cleveland, 5 p.m. at Taft
#6 New West Charter at #7 Granada Hills, 7 p.m.
Note: Finals Feb. 27 or 28 at TBA.
SOUTHERN SECTION
GIRLS
QUARTERFINALS
(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
OPEN DIVISION
Pool Play
#1 Santa Margarita at #4 Oaks Christian
#2 Redondo Union at #3 Mater Dei
DIVISION 1
Rosary Academy vs. Westlake, 7 p.m. at Cal Lutheran
Newport Harbor at Orange Lutheran
Etiwanda at Eastvale Roosevelt, 6 p.m.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Harvard-Westlake, 5:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Saugus at Ayala
San Marino at Portola, 3 p.m.
Millikan at Warren, 3 p.m.
Riverside King at Bonita, 3 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Crescenta Valley at Valencia
La Salle at Paloma Valley, 3 p.m.
La Canada at Quartz Hill, 3 p.m.
Simi Valley at Flintridge Prep, 3 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Patriot at San Jacinto, 3 p.m.
Arcadia at Granite Hills, 3 p.m.
Laguna Hills vs. Immaculate Heart, 5:30 p.m. at Glendale College
Chino at Arlington, 3 p.m.
DIVISION 5
Artesia at Anaheim, 3 p.m.
Grand Terrace at Coachella Valley
La Palma Kennedy at Sultana, 3 p.m.
Alemany vs. Del Sol at Rio Mes
DIVISION 6
Adelanto at Ocean View
Palmdale Aerospace at St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy
Segerstrom at Arroyo Valley, 3 p.m.
Mayfair at Grace, 3 p.m.
DIVISION 7
Nuview Bridge at Savanna
Ganesha vs. SM Pacifica Christian, 3 p.m. at Airport Soccer Complex
Cate at Santa Rosa Academy
San Gabriel at Azusa, 3 p.m.
DIVISION 8
CAMS at Mountain View, 3 p.m.
Buckley at Milken, 3 p.m.
Big Bear at Environmental Charter, 3 p.m.
Miller at Webb, 3 p.m.
Note: Semifinals Saturday; Finals Feb. 27 or 28.
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
CITY SECTION
BOYS
SEMIFINALS
(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
OPEN DIVISION
#4 Palisades at #1 El Camino Real
#6 Marquez at #2 South East, 6 p.m.
Note: Finals Feb. 27 or 28 at TBA.
GIRLS
QUARTERFINALS
(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
DIVISION I
#8 Van Nuys at #1 Birmingham
#5 Chatsworth at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy
#11 LA Hamilton at #3 Wilmington Banning
#15 King/Drew at #7 Eagle Rock
DIVISION II
#8 Mendez at #1 South East
#13 Lakeview Charter at #5 Animo Bunche
#19 Bravo at #6 LA Roosevelt
#7 Garfield at #2 Gardena
DIVISION III
#9 Maywood CES at #1 Fairfax
#5 Reseda at #4 Marquez
#6 Verdugo Hills at #3 Huntington Park
#7 Santee vs. #18 Manual Arts / #2 Angelou
DIVISION IV
#16 Franklin at #9 Aspire Ollin
#13 Arleta at #12 Monroe
#6 Animo De La Hoya at #3 Camino Nuevo
#10 Sun Valley Poly at #2 Fremont
Note: Semifinals Feb. 24; Finals Feb. 27 or 28 at TBA.