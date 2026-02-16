Prep talk: Sylmar is surging in Division II basketball playoffs with 10 consecutive wins

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Bort Escoto, now the longest-lasting basketball coach in the City Section with 33 seasons at Sylmar High, apparently has gotten far more lenient when it comes to where and when his players can take shots, considering the Spartans have scored 100 or more points four times in just the last month.

Sylmar (18-12) has advanced to the Division II semifinals and will play host to Marquez (16-14) on Friday.

Leading the Spartans’ offense has been Robert Winn, averaging 18.7 points, and Aiden Garcia, averaging 16.3. Andrew Galvez is at 11.6

No. 10-seeded Marquez will be a difficult opponent, having eliminated No. 2 Eagle Rock last week. Heavily recruited football standout Elyjah Staples has been almost unstoppable in the last two games. He’s scoring, rebounding and leading.

Escoto has been on his best behavior this season. He has received only one technical foul, which is considered good for him.

