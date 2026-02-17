High school soccer: Tuesday’s boys’ and girls’ playoff scores

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER PLAYOFFS

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

SOUTHERN SECTION

BOYS

QUARTERFINALS

OPEN DIVISION

Pool Play

#8 Orange Lutheran 1, #4 Placentia Valencia 0

#2 Mater Dei 4, #6 JSerra 3

DIVISION 1

Anaheim Canyon 3, Torrance 0

Santa Monica 1, Servite 0

Sultana 3, Sunny Hills 1

El Segundo at Fontana, Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Downey 1, El Dorado 0

Newport Harbor 2, Crossroads 0

Bishop Amat 1, Culver City 0

Citrus Hill 4, Patriot 1

DIVISION 3

Los Alamitos 2, West Torrance 0

Godinez 8, Palmdale 7

Channel Islands 2, Littlerock 1

Calabasas 3, Knight 1

DIVISION 4

Granite Hills 1, Cypress 0

Indian Springs 4, Sierra Vista 2

Irvine University 2, Santa Paula 0

Oxnard Pacifica 2, Lakewood 0

DIVISION 5

Santa Ana Valley 3, Crespi 0

San Marcos 2, Mountain View 1

Esperanza 1, Tustin 0

Camarillo 2, Westlake 1

DIVISION 6

Bishop Montgomery 1, Viewpoint 0

Animo Leadership 2, Coachella Valley 1

Vista del Lago 1, Cerritos Valley Christian 1 (VDL wins 6-5 in shootout)

Ontario Christian 3, Lakeside 0

DIVISION 7

Cerritos 2, Maranatha 0

Pasadena Poly 2, Edgewood 1

Oakwood 1, Ganesha 1 (Oakwood wins 5-4 in shootout)

Palmdale Academy Charter 0, Pioneer 0 (PAC wins 4-3 in shootout)

DIVISION 8

San Jacinto Leadership 1, Fairmont Prep 0

OC Pacifica Christian 2, Bishop Diego 1

Rio Hondo Prep 2, Holy Martyrs 1

de Toledo at Thacher, Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Note: Semifinals Saturday; Finals Feb. 27 or 28.

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

CITY SECTION

BOYS

SECOND ROUND

(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION I

#17 King/Drew at #1 Chavez

#9 Angelou at #8 LA University

#12 Sun Valley Poly at #5 Chatsworth

#13 Van Nuys at #4 Granada Hills

#19 LA Marshall at #3 Diego Rivera

#11 San Pedro at #6 Cleveland

#10 Carson at #7 Legacy

#15 Granada Hills Kennedy vs. #2 Roybal, 2:30 p.m. at Contreras

DIVISION II

#17 Canoga Park vs. #1 New West Charter, 2p.m. at Dignity Health Park

#9 Santee at #8 South Gate, 4 p.m.

#12 Arleta at #5 Annenberg

#20 Neuwirth Leadership Academy at #4 Orthopaedic

#14 Taft at #3 Fremont

#22 Elizabeth at #6 Garfield

#23 Huntington Park at #7 Alliance Health

#15 RFK Community at #2 Locke

DIVISION III

#17 West Adams at #1 LACES

#9 Franklin at #8 Alliance Bloomfield

#12 North Hollywood at #5 SOCES

#13 Foshay at #4 San Fernando

#14 Hollywood at #3 Gardena

#11 Grant at #6 Animo Pat Brown

#23 Sun Valley Magnet at #7 Collins Family

#15 Bernstein at #2 LA Hamilton

DIVISION IV

#16 Smidt Tech at #1 Mendez

#24 New Designs University Park at #8 LA Roosevelt

#12 MSCP at #5 East Valley

#13 Animo South LA at #4 Maywood Academy

#19 Lakeview Charter at #3 Downtown Magnets

#11 Triumph Charter at #6 Panorama

#10 Alliance Levine vs. #7 Aspire Ollin, 2 p.m. at Boyle Heights Sports Center

#18 Port of LA at #2 Belmont

Note: Quarterfinals Friday; Semifinals Feb. 25; Finals Feb. 27 or 28.

GIRLS

SEMIFINALS

OPEN DIVISION

#5 Palisades vs. #1 Cleveland, 5 p.m. at Taft

#6 New West Charter at #7 Granada Hills, 7 p.m.

Note: Finals Feb. 27 or 28 at TBA.

SOUTHERN SECTION

GIRLS

QUARTERFINALS

(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

OPEN DIVISION

Pool Play

#1 Santa Margarita at #4 Oaks Christian

#2 Redondo Union at #3 Mater Dei

DIVISION 1

Rosary Academy vs. Westlake, 7 p.m. at Cal Lutheran

Newport Harbor at Orange Lutheran

Etiwanda at Eastvale Roosevelt, 6 p.m.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Harvard-Westlake, 5:30 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Saugus at Ayala

San Marino at Portola, 3 p.m.

Millikan at Warren, 3 p.m.

Riverside King at Bonita, 3 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Crescenta Valley at Valencia

La Salle at Paloma Valley, 3 p.m.

La Canada at Quartz Hill, 3 p.m.

Simi Valley at Flintridge Prep, 3 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Patriot at San Jacinto, 3 p.m.

Arcadia at Granite Hills, 3 p.m.

Laguna Hills vs. Immaculate Heart, 5:30 p.m. at Glendale College

Chino at Arlington, 3 p.m.

DIVISION 5

Artesia at Anaheim, 3 p.m.

Grand Terrace at Coachella Valley

La Palma Kennedy at Sultana, 3 p.m.

Alemany vs. Del Sol at Rio Mes

DIVISION 6

Adelanto at Ocean View

Palmdale Aerospace at St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy

Segerstrom at Arroyo Valley, 3 p.m.

Mayfair at Grace, 3 p.m.

DIVISION 7

Nuview Bridge at Savanna

Ganesha vs. SM Pacifica Christian, 3 p.m. at Airport Soccer Complex

Cate at Santa Rosa Academy

San Gabriel at Azusa, 3 p.m.

DIVISION 8

CAMS at Mountain View, 3 p.m.

Buckley at Milken, 3 p.m.

Big Bear at Environmental Charter, 3 p.m.

Miller at Webb, 3 p.m.

Note: Semifinals Saturday; Finals Feb. 27 or 28.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

CITY SECTION

BOYS

SEMIFINALS

(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

OPEN DIVISION

#4 Palisades at #1 El Camino Real

#6 Marquez at #2 South East, 6 p.m.

Note: Finals Feb. 27 or 28 at TBA.

GIRLS

QUARTERFINALS

(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION I

#8 Van Nuys at #1 Birmingham

#5 Chatsworth at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy

#11 LA Hamilton at #3 Wilmington Banning

#15 King/Drew at #7 Eagle Rock

DIVISION II

#8 Mendez at #1 South East

#13 Lakeview Charter at #5 Animo Bunche

#19 Bravo at #6 LA Roosevelt

#7 Garfield at #2 Gardena

DIVISION III

#9 Maywood CES at #1 Fairfax

#5 Reseda at #4 Marquez

#6 Verdugo Hills at #3 Huntington Park

#7 Santee vs. #18 Manual Arts / #2 Angelou

DIVISION IV

#16 Franklin at #9 Aspire Ollin

#13 Arleta at #12 Monroe

#6 Animo De La Hoya at #3 Camino Nuevo

#10 Sun Valley Poly at #2 Fremont

Note: Semifinals Feb. 24; Finals Feb. 27 or 28 at TBA.