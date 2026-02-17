Prep basketball roundup: JSerra asserts its superiority in Division 1 playoffs

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Jaden Bailes, JSerra’s leading scorer, was being patient. He had just eight points going into the fourth quarter Tuesday night in a Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal playoff game against Rolling Hills Prep at North Torrance. The Lions were clinging to a seven-point lead.

That’s when Bailes decided to go into Stephen Curry mode. He made three consecutive threes to ignite a 15-0 surge that left Rolling Hills Prep helpless. The Lions pulled away for a 66-49 victory that only took 71 minutes to complete. The Lions (22-12) are a 12-loss team that’s looking pretty good with no fellow Trinity League teams left in Division 1. They do have to figure out a way to contain high-scoring Jason Crowe Jr. of Inglewood in Friday’s semifinals at JSerra.

Bailes certainly can make shots with Crowe if given the opportunity.

“They were doubling him on everything and I told him to be a playmaker,” JSerra coach Keith Wilkinson said.

Said Bailes: “I was confident the ball was going to come back to me. It’s a collective team effort. Lanes started opening up and I took advantage.”

Bailes finished with 19 points, Earl Bryson had 18 points and Godschoice Eboigbodin had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Kawika Suter scored 16 points for Rolling Hills Prep, which trailed by five points at halftime and 41-34 after three quarters.

Friday Open Division quarterfinal games: Crespi at Harvard-Westlake, Santa Margarita at Sierra Canyon, Corona Centennial at Notre Dame, La Mirada at Redondo Union. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 18, 2026

Harvard-Westlake 83, Santa Margarita 62: After losing three of their last four games, the Wolverines have come back big time in the Open Division playoffs, winning their pool with an impressive road win. Joe Sterling and Pierce Thompson each scored 22 points and Amir Jones 21.

Redondo Union 69, Corona Centennial 57: Chris Sanders scored 22 points to help Redondo Union win its pool and move on to a quarterfinal home game Friday against La Mirada.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 69, St. John Bosco 60: The Knights won their Open Division pool and will host Corona Centennial on Friday. NaVorro Bowman Jr. scored 20 points and Zach White had 14 points.

Sierra Canyon 95, Corona del Mar 65: Maxi Adams had 25 points and Brandon McCoy 23 for the 24-1 Trailblazers, who won their pool and will play host to Santa Margarita on Friday.

Inglewood 82, Fairmont Prep 69: Jason Crowe Jr. finished with 45 points to help Inglewood reach the Division 1 semifinals and assure Crowe will be in the state playoffs.

Mater Dei 82, El Dorado 72: Luke Barnett led the way with five threes and 26 points and Zain Majeed added 25 points to advance the Monarchs into the Division 2 semifinals.

Crean Lutheran 83, Village Christian 58: The top-seeded Saints routed Village Christian to move into the Division 1 semifinals, where it will face Rancho Christian, a 71-62 winner over Long Beach Millikan.