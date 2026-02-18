Prep talk: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, El Segundo start softball season on Wednesday

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame players prepare to celebrate home run by Charley Tapia last season during a Southern Section playoff game.

High school softball season begins on Wednesday with a great rematch of playoff teams from last season: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame plays El Segundo in a 6 p.m. game at L.A. Valley College.

Last season, El Segundo defeated the Knights 6-5 in the regular season and lost to the Knights 12-10 in a playoff game.

Notre Dame was 25-6 last season and a surprise Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinalist despite relying on a stellar class of freshmen. El Segundo went 23-6 and had its share of young players, such as Marilyn McCaverty, who had 38 hits as a sophomore.

Now the two teams will be hoping to get their bats into high gear from the beginning. Notre Dame returns its top hitter in Nadia Ledon, plus Charley Tapia, Molly Coppola, twins Kelsey and Keira Luderer and the versatile Aliyah Garcia.

Finding an ace pitcher is always the major goal for the top teams in Southern California if they expect to challenge defending Division 1 champion Norco.

