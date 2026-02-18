Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep baseball/softball roundup: Catcher Carson Sheffer lives up to expectations in opener

Catcher Carson Sheffer, an Oklahoma State commit, had a big opening game for Oaks Christian, going three for three against Valencia.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
The preseason scouting report on senior catcher Carson Sheffer of Oaks Christian was that he’s an elite defensive player with an electric arm. Little did anyone know how much work he did in the offseason getting stronger and improving his hitting.

On Wednesday in a season baseball opener, Sheffer showed his improved power at the plate, delivering two doubles, while also showing off his speed with an infield single and stolen base. Oaks Christian came away with a 2-0 victory over host Valencia.

Sheffer is an Oklahoma State commit but also a pro prospect. Last season the Lions had Quentin Young, who became a second-round draft pick. Coach Rick Hirtensteiner said Young dealt with the pressure by just trying to have fun, and Sheffer, playing with his younger brother, Ryan, a starting shortstop, appeared to do just that Wednesday.

Sheffer had an RBI double in the third and Luke Puls had an RBI single in the seventh.

Connor Shahagun threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings to start the game and Gavin Geyer added 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Castaic 10, Cleveland 0: Aiden Arroyo had two RBIs and Andrew Bond gave up one hit for Castaic.

Santa Margarita 7, Crespi 0: Sophomore Tyler George made an impressive debut, striking out nine in five innings for the Eagles.

St. Francis 6, Hueneme 3: JT Martin, Daniel Izaguirre and Landon Pure each had two hits for St. Francis.

Loyola 5, Huntington Beach 5: The Cubs scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth on RBI singles by Bobby Rapp and Wyatt Clougherty to settle for a tie because of darkness.

Mira Costa 3, Oxnard Pacifica 2: Garrett Jacobs, a UCLA commit, threw a complete game with four strikeouts and no walks. Connor Collins homered for Mira Costa.

Softball

Norco 12, Great Oak 0: Peyton May struck out nine and gave up one hit in five innings. Sadie Burroughs and Sasha Pham each hit home runs.
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

