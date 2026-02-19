Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: Weston Port is big UCLA football supporter in Spain

Former San Juan Hills linebacker Weston Port poses for a photo.
Former San Juan Hills High linebacker Weston Port is in his second year of a Mormon mission before joining UCLA in 2027.
By Eric Sondheimer
The new UCLA football coaching staff has been in touch with one of their top recruits arriving in 2027.

Weston Port, the former San Juan Hills High standout linebacker, is finishing up his second year as a Mormon missionary on assignment in Spain.

New linebacker coach Vic So’oto has been in contact with Port and once tried to recruit him to Cal.

Port exercises when he has time while visiting various cities. His mission ends in December and he’ll be ready to join UCLA for spring practice in 2027 while focusing on getting back into playing shape.

His father said in a message, “Weston remains committed to UCLA and is eager and excited to get back to football once his service is completed.”

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

